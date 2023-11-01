Grovetown Wing Stop employee charged with threatening to kill manager on Halloween night

A Grovetown Wing Stop employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his manager on Halloween night.

The employee is charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats, according to jail records.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Wing Stop in Grovetown for a criminal trespass, according to an incident report.

A Wing Stop manager told deputies the employee left the business while they were having a dinner rush, according to the report.

She said he returned after the rush ended, and Wing Stop's regional manager told him, "You left when we were busy, you're fired. Go ahead and clock out," according to the report.

The manager said the employee began to argue with the regional manager using explicit language, according to the report. She said when she tried to tell him to clock out, he threatened to kill the regional manager.

Deputies noted the employee also pushed over an item, breaking it, and left the scene, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wing Stop employee arrested for terroristic threats in Grovetown