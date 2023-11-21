Grovetown woman falls victim to puppy scam. Signs to spot to keep from becoming a victim.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Grovetown woman was scammed by a fake dog breeder.

The victim told deputies she found a post online Nov. 14 about Shih Tzu puppies up for adoption, according to to an incident report. She contacted the woman allegedly selling the puppies and asked a few questions.

The victim sent the woman a deposit payment of $150 through Zelle, according to the report. On Nov. 15, the woman asked the victim for an additional $100 payment to cover vet fees.

The victim told deputies she refused, thinking it could be a scam, according to the report. The woman sent her a copy of her driver's license and they agreed to meet at 1930 Clark Dr. in Tucker, Georgia.

The victim said the woman never showed up and has stopped answering her calls and messages, according to the report.

How to detect puppy scams

The American Kennel Club released a number of tips on how to detect puppy scams, which are becoming increasingly popular online.

Here are some red flags:

The seller communicates via email and not over the phone.

Photos of the animal can be found on multiple websites. The AKC recommends searching for the text in the listing to see if the seller copied and pasted it from another site.

The seller asks the buyer to wire of money or pay in gift cards. Payment methods such as Venmo, Zelle and Cash App are risky. Paying by credit card or PayPal are safer alternatives.

The seller may be offering a price that is too good to be true. Purebred dogs sold at discounted prices are typically frauds, according to the AKC. If the seller says their animals are registered with a specific organization, the buyer should call the organization to confirm.

Breeder badges are a warning sign. The AKC said it does not distribute badges to breeders.

For more information about puppy scams, visit the AKC website.

