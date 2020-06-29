Grow Capital, Inc Names Award-Winning Businessman and Author Terry Kennedy as Chief Executive Officer

GRWC board thanks Jonathan Bonnette as he moves to oversee subsidiary and welcomes Terry Kennedy to guide next phase of growth

HENDERSON, Nev., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB:GRWC) today announced that it has retained award-winning businessman and author Terry Kennedy as Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Jonathan Bonnette will oversee GRWC subsidiary Bombshell Technologies - the technology company specializing in providing solutions that power financial services companies. GRWC acquired Bombshell Technologies in July 2019. Bonnette will also serve as Chief Technology Officer for Grow Capital, Inc.

Terry Kennedy, new CEO of Grow Capital, Inc. More

"Terry Kennedy is a proven leader who started and grew a very successful financial services company during our last financial crisis," said GRWC Chairman James Olson. "His company Appreciation Financial was founded in 2009 when most companies were folding. Kennedy not only persevered, his company emerged as the largest 403b sales force in the US and disrupted an entire industry. Kennedy is well positioned to take us through this unprecedented time in market history and steer us to long-term profitability."

"The board and I want to thank Jonathan Bonnette for his leadership. He guided us through a headquarters move, renaming, rebranding, repositioning, and made our goal to be laser-focused in the FinTech space clear," continued Olson. "His leadership in our company Bombshell Technologies is a perfect fit."

"I am honored to guide the team at GRWC," said Terry Kennedy. "I believe in the positioning and business model at GRWC. We have the talent and connections to capitalize on the changing financial technology space as we evolve into a more virtual business environment. Our vision is that GRWC will be the holding conglomerate for businesses that financial services companies rely on to efficiently manage their clients and maximize their budgets."

Kennedy has been a consultant with GRWC since July 2019 and helped establish the current vision for the company.

Terry Kennedy is Founder, President and CEO of Appreciation Financial, a full-service national financial powerhouse with headquarters in the Las Vegas valley. Appreciation Financial is an Inc. 5000 company two years in a row (2018 and 2019).

Kennedy received the 2019 and 2020 Gold American Business Awards Stevie Award® for Entrepreneur of the Year-Financial Services and was a Finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019. Appreciation Financial received the Gold award for "Company of the Year-West US" by the Best in Biz awards and was also named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360™ list.

Appreciation Financial gives back to underserved schools and teachers through its non-profit arm Appreciation Ambassadors.

Kennedy is a published author, having co-written the best-selling salesforce training book "This Change$ Everything" published in 2020 and available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084QJT2K9) . Kennedy is also a sales trainer and investor.

Terry Kennedy will take over as Chief Executive Officer of GRWC effective April 1, 2020.

Learn more about Terry Kennedy's experience here: www.TerryKennedy.life

Read Terry Kennedy's full bio here: http://appreciationfinancial.com/terry/