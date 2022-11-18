Growatt Receives HKEX Approval for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

Pei Li and Filipe Pacheco
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Growatt Technology Co., a Chinese solar energy device maker, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shenzhen-based company was given the green light following a hearing Thursday with the bourse’s listing committee, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. Growatt may seek about $1 billion through the first time share sale, and could start taking orders as soon as next week, Bloomberg News has reported.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering could change, the people said. A spokesperson for Growatt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Growatt executes a listing of at least $1 billion, it would be the fourth-largest offering in Hong Kong. Large IPOs have been scarce in the city, amid a slew of headwinds including rising rates and geopolitical woes. Only $11.1 billion has been raised in IPO proceeds in Hong Kong since the year began, a 71% slump versus the same period in 2021.

Founded in 2011, Growatt develops and manufactures solar inverters, energy storage systems, electric vehicle chargers and smart energy management solutions, according to its website.

The company posted about 3.2 billion yuan ($448 million) in revenue for the year ended on Dec. 31, a 69% increase versus the previous year. Just under two thirds of its revenue comes from products destined for the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a preliminary exchange filing. Units of IDG Capital agreed to buy 1 billion yuan worth of preferred shares in Growatt ahead of the potential offering, the filing shows.

Credit Suisse Group AG and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsors of the listing.

(Updates with IDG Capital preferred shares in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Remains in Focus for US Data-Security Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. is still facing US government scrutiny over national-security concerns that his foreign partners may be able to access user data, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner t

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 65% Upside in Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (VALN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (VALN) points to a 65.1% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Why the EU ban and G7 price cap on Russian oil won’t guarantee a lasting rally for oil

    The European Union’s ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil, along with the Group of Seven’s plan to cap prices of oil from Russia early next month, won’t guarantee that prices for the commodity will see a lasting rally.

  • Singapore Firm Weighs $146 Million IPO, Ending Listing Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Legend Logistics Ltd. is exploring an initial public offering in Singapore to raise as much as S$200 million ($146 million), according to people with knowledge of the matter, in what would be the largest IPO in the city-state in nearly a year.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau

  • Deep Tech Singapore Venture Firm Targets New $200 Million Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture capital firm iGlobe Partners is raising a new $200 million fund to back deep technology startups, betting that firms delving into cutting-edge science will fare well despite a global technology investment drought.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in H

  • After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

    Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year

    The note follows a report from last week that as many as 10,000 positions at Amazon could be eliminated.

  • US must catch up to China’s digital currency capability in order to 'lead the world': Paul Ryan policy volume

    Paul Ryan's policy volume outlines challenges the U.S. faces, particularly China's dominance in the digital currency realm, and offers solutions to restore U.S. financial dominance.

  • Can believers find political unity in the pews these days? | Terry Mattingly

    Peace at church may not be possible when Americans are so divided, and that's something pastors have to address.

  • 49ers practice report: DL still banged up, and Cardinals health problems

    The 49ers and Cardinals practice reports are here, and the Cardinals are way worse off than San Francisco:

  • Indonesia Wants an “OPEC-like” Organization for Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, home to a quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, is proposing the creation of an organization similar to OPEC for the metal used in battery-making to coordinate supply. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine L

  • JPMorgan Asset Management Bets on Left-for-Dead 60/40 Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Battered 60/40 portfolios will roar back to life and provide investors with solid returns after the worst performance in nearly 15 years, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraTennessee

  • Budweiser Maker Is Buying Back $3.5 Billion Bonds to Cut Huge Debt Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most indebted brewer is seeking to buy back bonds in a move to further reduce its large debt pile.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageFTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under FireAnheuser-Busch InBev NV will spend

  • Thyssenkrupp to propose dividend after earnings and sales rise, targets exceeded

    Despite challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain issues and Russia's war in Ukraine, the company said it was able to exceed all of its most financial targets in fiscal 2022.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Agrees a Ukraine Rocket Probably Went Astray

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s head of state said there’s no indication that an explosion late Tuesday near the country’s border with Ukraine was an intentional attack by Russia, saying the incident was probably “an unfortunate accident” and a result of Ukrainian air-defense measures. The US said it agreed that was the likely cause.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Mis

  • Kohl's 'is a business whose time has passed,' analyst says

    Kohl's struggles are likely to continue, warns one veteran retail analyst.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.