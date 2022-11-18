Growatt Receives HKEX Approval for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Growatt Technology Co., a Chinese solar energy device maker, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-based company was given the green light following a hearing Thursday with the bourse’s listing committee, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. Growatt may seek about $1 billion through the first time share sale, and could start taking orders as soon as next week, Bloomberg News has reported.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering could change, the people said. A spokesperson for Growatt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Growatt executes a listing of at least $1 billion, it would be the fourth-largest offering in Hong Kong. Large IPOs have been scarce in the city, amid a slew of headwinds including rising rates and geopolitical woes. Only $11.1 billion has been raised in IPO proceeds in Hong Kong since the year began, a 71% slump versus the same period in 2021.

Founded in 2011, Growatt develops and manufactures solar inverters, energy storage systems, electric vehicle chargers and smart energy management solutions, according to its website.

The company posted about 3.2 billion yuan ($448 million) in revenue for the year ended on Dec. 31, a 69% increase versus the previous year. Just under two thirds of its revenue comes from products destined for the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a preliminary exchange filing. Units of IDG Capital agreed to buy 1 billion yuan worth of preferred shares in Growatt ahead of the potential offering, the filing shows.

Credit Suisse Group AG and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsors of the listing.

