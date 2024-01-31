A growing need

Jan. 31—With more people relying on them, food pantries have been feeling the strain of rising food costs and increased demand.

Eric Boerdner, vice-president of Specialized Services for Community Missions, said this month they have experienced a double-digit increase in food costs, which has been an issue for the past year and a half.

"When dealing with feeding individuals, anything other than a decrease isn't good," Boerdner said.

Primarily serving the south side of Niagara Falls, eligibility for assistance from the Community Missions pantry is determined by the area someone lives in. The free community kitchen, meanwhile, is open to anyone whether they live in a different district or city.

The food pantry has seen an increase in usage since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the two most recently available annual reports for Community Missions, from 2021 and 2022, it provided 174,497 meals for the hungry in 2021 and 218,178 in 2022. Of those meals in 2022, 178,182 were through the food pantry and 39,996 were through the community kitchen.

Also in those annual reports, expenses for the crisis services division, which the food pantry and community kitchen fall under, rose from $999,533 in 2021 to $1.34 million in 2022.

The Community Missions food pantry has partnerships with many businesses like Wegmans, Tops, Trader Joe's, Target and Delaware North. Grants the organization receives are used to pay utilities and day-to-day expenses.

"This is nothing new to us," Boerdner said. "We always put ourselves in the position where we get what we need."

Other food pantries have to rely on their communities instead of state grants. Wreatha Harvey, a co-coordinator of the Newfane Community Food Pantry, said they rely on donations from residents and FeedMore WNY for food, with residents also giving with cash donations.

"It's very small, but generous," Harvey said, with the amount of donations they receive still not keeping up with demand.

Operated out of St. Brendan on the Lake Church at 3455 Ewings Road, it is one of two serving those living in the Newfane School District area, the other being the First Baptist Church of Newfane's pantry on East Avenue.

With rising food costs, Harvey said they spent more money than in past years the second half of 2023. The amount they spend on groceries went up between 15% and 20%.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared over, the pantry has also served more senior citizens in their 70s and 80s who are living on just social security.

"We got people coming in not realizing someone can make $32,000 and still come to the pantry," Harvey said, with households making less than $48,000 being able to get assistance.

Monetary donations to Community Missions can be made through its website, along with a list of their current needs for donations.

The Newfane Community Food Pantry is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 716-638-4245 for an appointment.