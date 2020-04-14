Growing at an Annualized Rate of Over 10%, the Prefilled Syringe Fill /Finish Services Market is Estimated to Reach Close to USD 3 Billion by 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

- Driven by the growing pipeline of injectable drugs, and increasing preference for self-medication, the demand for fill/finish services is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for contract service providers in the biopharmaceutical industry

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

According to the 10th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production, biopharmaceutical manufacturers have been reported to outsource more than 30% of their fill / finish operations to contract service providers. Owing to the benefits, such as inherent safety and ease-of-use, and provisions to reduce dosing errors, risk of occlusions, extravasation and phlebitis, several injectable drugs (Humira®, Enbrel®, Avastin®, PREVNAR 13®, ALPROLIX® and Benefix®), diluents and other products requiring parenteral administration, are packaged in prefilled syringes.

Key Market Insights

More than 105 organizations claim to offer fill / finish services for prefilled syringes

The market landscape is dominated by the presence of established players (founded before 2001), which currently represent around 60% of the total number of stakeholders. Amongst these, around 60 are large or mid-sized firms (having more than 50 employees).

Several expansion initiatives were undertaken by service providers, between 2015 and 2019

More than 50% of such initiatives were reported to be focused on expanding existing fill / finish facilities. It is also worth mentioning that 35% of the total number of capacity expansions were reported to have been carried out by players based in North America.

Europe is currently considered to be one of the key fill / finish service hubs

Majority of prefilled syringe fill / finish service providers (38%) were observed to have facilities in Europe. Amongst these, 30 players claim to operate at the commercial scale. Further, the annual, installed fill / finish capacity in this region is estimated to be around 2 billion units of prefilled syringes.

Demand for prefilled syringes is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, during 2020-2030

Given the fact that a number of marketed drugs are available in combination with prefilled syringes, the commercial demand for these primary containers is high. Interestingly, 45% of the estimated commercial demand for prefilled syringes exists in Europe.

Around 80 innovators emerged as potential partners for fill / finish service providers

It is worth noting that most of the players that are likely to enter into partnership with companies engaged in this domain are based Europe (37%), followed by those headquartered in North America (36%).

By 2030, prefilled syringes being developed for blood disorders and infectious diseases are likely to capture over 90% of the market share

Owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in the development initiatives for the vaccines is likely to be witnessed in the near future. This is expected to significantly raise the demand for prefilled syringes, providing an additional impetus to the overall fill / finish services market.