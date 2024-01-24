Growing beauty in Erie for a half-century: Nancy Sturtevant earns Living Treasure Award

Nancy Sturtevant has been a member of Erie's Carrie T. Watson Garden Club for almost half of its 99 years.

Sturtevant, 98, joined the club in 1975, after her South Shore, Millcreek garden, caught the eye of a member. She was honored as the club's longest-time member in December.

"I've always loved flowers, gardening and arranging flowers," she said.

The garden club provided opportunities to share those loves.

"Talking with other gardeners, doing projects in the community and helping raise awareness of gardening were what I enjoyed most," Sturtevant said.

She was among club members that first planted the Carrie T. Watson Garden at Asbury Woods Nature Center.

"It was just a grassy field when we first turned over the soil. Years later, it's still quite a beautiful garden," she said.

'They really are treasures'

Sturtevant served as club recording secretary, led its horticulture program and represented the club at multi-club events. She earned a Living Treasure Award in December and previously earned its Evergreen Engagement Award.

Muriel Veenschoten also earned a Living Treasure Award. She joined in 1973, then lived in Florida for some years before returning and rejoining in 2009.

"They really are treasures. They were very hands-on in educating others about gardening," said Susan Strayer, of the Carrie T. Watson Garden Club.

Sturtevant still gardens at Springhill Senior Living in Millcreek Township, where she now lives, and attends club meetings when she can.

"I'm happy to be in an organization that supports would-be gardeners through scholarships, inspires gardening and involves gardeners in community affairs," she said.

Carrie T. Watson Garden Club was founded in 1925 and named in honor of a pioneer in Erie horticulture and civic beautification. Her 1890s home is now the Hagen History Center's Watson-Curtze Mansion.

