Growing Caldor Fire prompts evacuation orders in California

A rapidly expanding wildfire in northern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders for residents living in El Dorado County Monday.

The Caldor Fire was ignited Saturday evening in the Omo Ranch area, about 60 miles east of Sacramento, according to the U.S. Forest Service's El Dorado division. More than 240 firefighters were deployed to contain the fire, which has since grown to more than 2,200 acres and was zero percent contained Monday.

"Night firefighting and challenging terrain made accessing the fire difficult," the El Dorado Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The fire burned very actively throughout the night."

#CaldorFire 11:45 pm. Due to rapidly expanding fire tonight the El Dorado County Sheriff has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

Authorities placed evacuation orders within a 1.5-mile radius of the Caldor Fire. Those directives were upgraded from evacuation warnings to orders for residents in Leoni Meadows and Big Mountain areas Monday.

This year has seen extreme heat that helped fuel fires across the Western United States, which has been exacerbated by climate change.

The growing threat of the Dixie Fire, the largest burning blaze in the U.S. and the second largest in California history, may force more than 39,000 customers across 16 counties to lose power to prevent more wildfires, according to the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric.

Most of the shutoffs will occur in two counties, including Butte, one of four counties where the massive Dixie Fire has scorched nearly 570,000 acres, the utility said. The fire was 31 percent contained as of Monday.