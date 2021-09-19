Growing California wildfire spares group of giant sequoias

KNP Complex Fire in California
·2 min read

(Reuters) - A group of landmark giant sequoias has so far been spared by a blaze sweeping through a California national park, authorities said on Sunday.

The so-called KNP Complex fire, which was ignited by lightning earlier this month, reached the western edge of Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, home to a group of ancient sequoia trees dubbed the Four Guardsmen.

But protection measures including wrapping the bases of the huge trees in fire-resistant coverings kept safe "these national treasures," Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials wrote early on Sunday in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/SequoiaKingsNPS.

The Guardsmen mark the entrance to the Giant Forest, a grove of some 2,000 sequoias.

The General Sherman, the world's largest tree that towers over the others at 275 feet (83 m) and is more than 36 feet (11 m) in diameter at its base, had not been impacted by the fire as of Friday, park officials said on Saturday https://www.nps.gov/seki/learn/news/knp-complex-update-september-18-2021.htm. It stands about 2.5 miles (4 km) northeast of the Guardsmen.

Other steps the park service has taken to protect the sequoias include prescribed burns, which reduce the amount of available fuel in case the fire reaches them.

Sequoias depend on fire as part of their life cycle, but some massive, intense fires fueled by climate change may do more damage than in the past.

The KNP Complex, now considered a single fire after two blazes merged, has grown in size in recent days, burning some 21,777 acres (8813 hectares) as of early Sunday, according to the federal Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7838/66447 fire information system. It remained 0% contained.

Smoke cleared on Saturday afternoon, the park service said, allowing air operations to resume efforts to tackle the flames in "steep terrain inaccessible to fire crews."

The blaze, one of dozens to erupt across several western states in a fire season that got off to an early start, forced the closure earlier this week of Sequoia National Park.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tracking the tropics

    Post tropical Odette continues to move away from the United States and Tropical Depression Sixteen formed over 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, but the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring 1 other area in the tropics.

  • As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

    THREE RIVERS, Calif. (Reuters) -Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of dozens to erupt across several western states in a fire season that got off to an early start, forced the closing earlier this week of Sequoia National Park and left a dense layer of smoke in the area early on Friday.

  • Venezuelan leader Maduro lands in Mexico ahead of Latin American leaders' summit

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday, Mexico's foreign ministry said, ahead of a summit of a recently elected "pink tide" of leftist Latin American leaders. The socialist leader will attend a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a regional body that Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez helped set up in 2011.

  • A North Miami man tried a $1.5 million tax fraud. He got $454,000 — and prison time

    A North Miami man collected other folks’ names, birthdates and Social Security numbers, then tried to collect $1.5 million of their tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Senior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill

    Senior Democrats said on Sunday that they will likely need to scale back President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending bill while passage of the linked bipartisan infrastructure bill may slip past a Sept. 27 deadline. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also may delay sending the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure after House passage to the White House for Biden's signature until the larger spending bill passes, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth told "Fox News Sunday" - a move aimed to ensure that moderate Democrats support the bill.

  • Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Set to Lead for Third Weekend as 'Free Guy' Climbs Up to No. 2

    Disney is ruling the domestic box office this weekend. In its third weekend of release, Marvel and Disney's "Shang-Chi" is set to remain in the No. 1 spot with an estimated gross of $20 million to $22 million. It won't be long until "Shang-Chi's" gross beats that of fellow Marvel film "Black Widow," which has collected $183 million so far.

  • California wildfires make run toward giant sequoia groves

    Two lightning-sparked wildfires in California merged and made a run to the edge of a grove of ancient sequoias, momentarily driving away firefighters as they try to protect the world's tallest tree by wrapping its base in protective foil. A shift in the weather led to explosive growth on the fires in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada on Friday, the National Park Service said, and the flames reached the westernmost tip of the Giant Forest, where it scorched a grouping of sequoias known as the “Four Guardsmen” that mark the entrance to the grove of 2,000 sequoias.

  • Amy Schumer reveals she had uterus and appendix removed due to painful endometriosis

    The comedian has been open about her health and fertility struggles over the years.

  • Pressure on Biden Administration after mistaken drone strike

    The State Department spokesman said another Qatar airways charter flight took off from Kabul with U.S. citizens evacuating Afghanistan.

  • Hoehn’s Bakery in Baltimore closing after 95 years

    Hoehn’s Bakery, a beloved Baltimore mainstay of nearly 95 years, announced it is shuttering its doors Friday. “Many will hope that we will reopen but, We will not be reopening,” the family-owned Highlandtown bakery wrote on Instagram. “Please know that we are closing due to multiple reasons not just one,” the post read. “Just like everyone else we will miss it too.” Hoehn’s has supplied ...

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

    Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. Diky, who lives most of the time in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought $6,000 worth of wrapping from Firezat Inc. in San Diego, enough to cover his 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) second home on the edge of the small California community of Meyers.

  • Invasive lanternflies devour vineyards, swarm the plants around homes, and invade new areas: 'They're little Draculas'

    Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.

  • Wildfire reaches Giant Forest; fate of giant sequoias unknown

    The KNP Complex fire reaches the edge of the Giant Forest, which is home to about 2,000 giant sequoias.

  • Tropical Storm Peter churns in the Atlantic basin with Rose on deck

    Still lots of life left in the Atlantic hurricane season as forecasters are now eyeing Tropical Storm Peter and a depression that is expected to become Tropical Storm Rose Sunday or Monday.

  • Wisconsin Launches Probe Into Methane Plume Spotted From Space

    (Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin is investigating a methane plume that was spotted by a satellite last week. The state launched a probe after being contacted by Bloomberg News about a plume of methane detected in southwest Wisconsin by Kayrros SAS, which relied on a Sept. 10 satellite observation from the European Space Agency. The geoanalytics company estimated an emissions rate of 30 tons of methane an hour was needed to generate the release.“The DNR was made aware of a potential methane plume in Sout

  • The world's 1st atomic bomb causes rare cancers in New Mexico and no apologies for 76 years

    On a cool July dawn, 11-year-old Henry Herrera and his father were outside their home in Tularosa, New Mexico, when they saw a bright light and heard the boom of what turned out to be the world's first atomic bomb test. Hours later, their home was covered in ash.Why it matters: Three-quarters of a century later, Hispanic and Mescalero Apache families and descendants of those living near the Trinity Test are dealing with rare cancers that have devastated nearly four generations, while the federal

  • New tropical depression forms; Odette well offshore

    Forecasters announced the formation of a new tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, as the former tropical storm named Odette headed well offshore of Nova Scotia in Canada. Tropical depression Sixteen was located 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, forecasters said. Forecasters expected it to become a tropical storm on Sunday, at which time it would be named Peter, the next name on the list.

  • These 6 Solar Panel Kits Can Help You Go Off the Grid

    Want to begin a move to solar power? These six kits can get you started.

  • Two Women Caught On Camera Disposing Used Cooking Oil By Pouring It Down Storm Drain

    Two women were caught on camera earlier this month dumping used cooking oil down a drain which resulted in a drain damage.