Growing California wildfire spreads into Nevada

A wildfire burning south of Lake Tahoe, still at zero containment, has crossed the state line from California into Nevada where new voluntary evacuation orders have been issued. The Tamarack Fire has burned more than 65 square miles. (July 21)

