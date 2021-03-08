Growing calls for Democrats to use filibuster exception to pass HR 1 voting bill
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in a Guardian interview published Sunday urged his Democratic colleagues to find a way to work around the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.Why it matters: The interview comes after the House passed a sweeping election and anti-corruption bill, which would include the largest expansion to voting rights since the 1965 Voting Rights Act, according to the Guardian.The bill, which passed the House with no Republican votes, is unlikely to clear the Senate because of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.Driving the news: Clyburn called for the Senate to "develop a Manchin-Sinema rule on getting around the filibuster as it relates to race and civil rights," referring to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who have opposed getting rid of the filibuster."If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster when it comes to voting and civil rights."Clyburn pointed to a voting rights bill named after the late Rep. John Lewis to highlight the urgency of Democrats finding a way around the filibuster. The bill would restore a Voting Rights Act provision that would require areas with a history of voting discrimination to get federal government clearance before making election changes."There's no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights," Clyburn said. "That just ain't gonna happen. That would be catastrophic."
It's Tampa Bay Beer Week! Scratch your travel itch on the Ale Trail to explore all the local beer Tampa Bay has to offer through Sunday.Start the week off with a crowler deal at 81 Bay Brewing in Tampa. (No, not a growler, a crowler.)Try the "Unicorn Blood" Raspberry Key-Lime Pie Florida Weisse at Arkane Aleworks in Largo. Or try everything they've got at Arkane in the Membrane on Wednesday.Pull up to Angry Chair. They'll have Super Rad beers on tap Thursday.
Emergency powers, we are always told, will be reserved only for emergencies. During earlier stages of the pandemic, the House of Representatives considered a landmark rules change to allow members to vote “by proxy” (i.e., a member physically present in the House chamber voting on behalf of a member not present). House Democratic leadership was clear at the time: “The changes that we are talking about here aren’t permanent. . . . These are temporary, to be used only during this pandemic. Once it is over, we go back to working side by side and in person.” Skeptical of this claim, Republicans united in opposition to the proposal. Not a single Republican voted in favor of House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proxy scheme, and in fact, 161 Republicans — nearly 82 percent of the conference in the 116th Congress — joined a lawsuit filed by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy arguing against the constitutionality of proxy voting. Our skepticism has proven warranted. Proxy voting was set to terminate after 45 days, but Speaker Pelosi extended the practice through the end of the 116th Congress, and it was again permitted by the rules governing the 117th Congress. But both constitutional and practical concerns should bring an end to a practice that has outlived its emergency usefulness, and now threatens to contribute to congressional weakness. Some of the problems with proxy voting are constitutional. One of our several concerns includes the fact that lawmakers cannot be counted “present” during official House business if they are not physically in the Capitol. Another defect of proxy voting is that designating a proxy constitutes an unconstitutional delegation of voting power to another member. As my colleagues and I argued in the lawsuit, “the Congress of the United States has never before flinched from its constitutional duty to assemble at the Nation’s Capital and conduct the People’s business in times of national peril and crisis. So it was for more than two centuries. Until now.” In addition to these constitutional concerns, there are practical problems with proxy voting. First, proxy voting concentrates even more power in the hands of House leadership. Under proxy rules, a single member can represent up to ten others by proxy — meaning the House majority could unilaterally pass legislation with only 20 members present. Second, proxy voting sends the clear signal that Congress cannot lead by example during the pandemic. While businesses across the country have been forced to shut down and workers have been separated into arbitrary “essential” and “nonessential” buckets, Congress effectively declared itself to be nonessential by allowing proxy voting. Third, members of Congress are abusing proxy voting and lying in the process. The rules governing proxy voting made clear that members could only designate a proxy if they were “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber” due to “the public health emergency.” Yet members have voted by proxy simply to pursue extracurricular activities, such as attending space launches. By the end of the 116th Congress, 186 members — and almost 75 percent of the Democratic caucus — had designated a proxy at least once. At the start of 2021, with proxy voting still allowed, Republicans also began to sacrifice principle to convenience. Moreover, Democrats have used the concept of “Committee Work Weeks” to conduct virtual committee hearings while Congress is not in session. The result is that Congress is set to be in session for less than 110 days in 2021 — at least 20 days fewer than any previous session of Congress since 2013. That “emergency” pandemic measure now looks increasingly like a permanent practice, even though vaccines have been available to members of Congress since mid December and infections are down across the nation. Unfortunately, many members of Congress would welcome permanent proxy voting. The dirty secret of the institution, as Yuval Levin of the American Enterprise Institute has put it, is that Congress is weak because its members want it to be weak. Power in Congress used to be concentrated in committees, where chairmen exercised a vise-like grip over their respective jurisdictions. Members who worked hard and conducted the unglamorous but vital work of legislation and oversight rose through the ranks and accumulated prestige. Now, power and prestige are more likely to come from inflammatory tweets, punchy TV hits, or Instagram-video views. Attaining C-list political-celebrity status has become more important for many members than conducting oversight and considering legislation. Proxy voting pours kerosene on this trend of Congress becoming merely a media and fundraising platform. Consider when members choose to vote by proxy. Most members of Congress return to their district over the weekend, so work weeks are punctuated by “fly in” and “fly out” days. On fly-in days, members are 10 percent more likely to vote by proxy than during the middle of the week. On fly-out days, proxy-voting utilization is 22 percent higher. This was on full display last month, when more than a dozen of my Republican colleagues signed proxy forms certifying that the pandemic kept them from their duties in Congress, only to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida on the same day that Nancy Pelosi jammed a $1.9 trillion monstrosity of a bill through Congress. Many of these members were past critics of proxy voting or parties to the lawsuit against the practice. Thus, the mendacity of the Democrats produces an equal and opposite reaction from the Republicans. We must end proxy voting before it ends Congress. Today, I will be introducing legislation to change House rules and eliminate proxy voting. This is a rescue mission not only for Congress as an institution, but also for the Republican Party in particular. In the aftermath of losing control of the White House, the Senate, and the House, Republicans must offer more than opposition to Democratic overreach. We must regain America’s trust by providing a positive, unifying vision for the country. We cannot provide that by chasing celebrity. We must put in the hard legislative work to develop solutions that can reverse rising health-care costs, get our children back to school (and fix schools that are failing to educate our children), and unify the free world against the Chinese Communist Party. All of this implies a necessary prior step: We must show up for work, in person. Because the diminishment of Congress and the Us Weekly–ization of its members is an emergency, one that allows the executive branch to wield emergency powers on a permanent basis. If we do not show up for work, this emergency will get worse. We cannot restore Congress’s role as the dominant branch of government — and by extension reduce the power of the federal government — if we do not restore the physical presence of members of Congress. It’s time to end proxy voting.
The 13-page report covers security failures at the Capitol and presents recommendations for security changes.
Midway through its annual session, China’s ceremonial parliament is focusing on boosting the economy, building self-reliance in technology and further squeezing room for political opposition in Hong Kong. The weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, which rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership, provides a window into government priorities. The target was lower than the 7% to 8% that forecasters expected and seen by some as signaling a shift from quantity to quality growth, including efforts to expand the green economy.
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara on Monday named his close confidant and chief of staff Patrick Achi as interim prime minister in place of Hamed Bakayoko, who is absent due health reasons. Bakayoko was flown to France on Feb. 18 for medical checks. The government said in a statement on Friday that Ouattara had met Bakayoko during a visit in France last week, and given the state of the minister's health, it was recommended that he should stay longer in hospital.
Protesters who burned masks in cities around Idaho on Saturday said that health safeguards violate their constitutional rights.
Whitmer said an independent and thorough investigation is needed into Cuomo's conduct and he must be held accountable if allegations are true.
The first Asian immigrants were met with “discrimination and violence” right away, one expert said.
The Bills just finished their most successful season in a couple decades, winning the AFC East and advancing to the AFC Championship Game. But with those accomplishments come expectations. Team owner Kim Pegula said during a Monday morning interview on NFL Network that last season set a new standard. “I do know that this year [more]
Democrats may delight in their brightening prospects in Arizona and Georgia, and may even harbor glimmers of hope in Texas, but their angst is growing in Florida, which has a reputation as a swing state but now favors Republicans and could be shifting further out of reach for Democrats. As the jockeying begins to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, Democrats' disadvantage against Republicans is deeper than ever, as they try to develop a cohesive strategy and rebuild a statewide party deep in debt and disarray. Former President Donald Trump’s brand of populism has helped power a GOP surge in Florida, where Trump defeated now-President Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points last fall — more than doubling the lead he had against Hillary Clinton.
For a whole year, as Floridians suffered and died by the tens of thousands from COVID-19, Florida’s government routinely kept the public from seeing detailed information about the course and intensity of the pandemic, often until the trend line had changed to better match the governor’s sunnier version.
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed female aides. Joon Kim, who was the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York for parts of 2017 and 2018, will join the employment lawyer Anne Clark, in conducting the probe, the attorney general's office said.
A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria sparked a massive blaze across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, aerial and satellite images show. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.
Criminal ComplaintA New York tattoo artist and member of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers who provided protection to disgraced Trump adviser Roger Stone the day of the sacking of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Saturday by the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.Roberto Minuta, 36, was taken into custody at a business in Newburgh, New York, NBC New York first reported. The New Jersey resident faces several charges, including tampering with documents or proceedings, for going to D.C. “equipped with military-style attire and gear, including apparel emblazoned with a crest related to the Oath Keepers,” and then storming the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint. “Minuta and others affiliated with the Oath Keepers breached the U.S. Capitol grounds, where Minuta aggressively berated and taunted U.S. Capitol police officers responsible for protecting the Capitol and the representatives inside of the Capitol,” the complaint states. “Minuta then attacked the U.S. Capitol and obstructed Congressional proceedings with other attackers on January 6, 2021.”Minuta was also spotted by ABC News providing security for Stone the day of the Capitol riot. Asked for comment, Minuta’s wife told the outlet that her husband hadn’t entered the Capitol building and had not been charged with a crime. He is among dozens of Oath Keepers who have since been arrested for participating in the siege, including several who allegedly planning for at least two months to storm the Capitol after the 2020 election. During a Monday court hearing, a New York federal judge ordered Minuta’s release, stating that he is not charged with a violent crime and prosecutors failed to prove he was a danger to society. Prosecutors, who had argued for his detention, said Minuta has “a fetish for freedom” that might mean he won’t obey pre-trial conditions of release.“Why am I being targeted here? Why aren’t you going after BLM and antifa?” he allegedly told federal agents when he was arrested, according to prosecutors. Criminal Complaint Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating PrisonMinuta owns and operates a tattoo parlor in Newburgh called Casa Di Dolore—“House of Pain” in Italian—which made headlines in May 2020 for reopening in defiance of state lockdown orders. A crowd of supporters gathered outside Minuta’s shop the day he reopened, including a number of Oath Keepers and the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, who traveled to Newburgh from Texas to be there. “Robert will be urging other NY small business owners to follow his example in a mass defiance of Cuomo’s edicts,” Rhodes wrote in a “call to action” on the Oath Keepers’ website prior to the event, asking others to be there. “You should know that Robert drove 350 miles all the way down to Richmond, VA on January 20, 2020 to stand with us and our Virginia brothers at the massive, historic open carry rally to put the Virginia tyrant, Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam on notice that We the People will NOT comply with his unconstitutional violations of our rights.”The complaint states that later that month, on May 30, Minuta was seen in a video standing inside his shop wearing an Oath Keeper shirt. As The Daily Beast previously reported, Minuta has also worked security for other Trumpworld figures such as former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at so-called Stop the Steal rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Minuta was identified by Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton and a group of volunteers calling themselves the “Capitol Terrorists Exposers” who were the first to note Minuta’s connection to Flynn. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Scott-Railton described the relationships between organized groups such as the Oath Keepers and high-ranking members of Trump’s inner circle as “troubling.” Although Flynn did not respond to a request for comment, his brother Joseph said neither he nor his brother knew Minuta.After driving from New Jersey to D.C. the day before the siege, Minuta was seen in photographs with Oath Keepers congregating near the Capitol. The complaint states that on the day he stormed the Capitol, Minuta was armed with “hard-knuckle tactical gloves, ballistic goggles, a radio with an earpiece, and possibly bear spray.” Volunteer researchers dubbed him “Goggles” for the protective eyewear he wore in footage posted online of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. “We don’t care about your jobs!” he yelled at cops guarding the building.Video footage of the riots shows Minuta harassing officers along with other rioters before exiting a damaged Capitol door. “Specifically, Minuta yells at an officer, among other things, ‘All that’s left is the Second Amendment!’ while holding up two fingers, apparently referencing the right to keep and bear firearms,” the complaint states. After the riots, prosecutors state Minuta deleted his 13-year-old Facebook account in what appeared to be an attempt to hide that he went to the insurrection. Federal authorities also over the weekend arrested Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, for allegedly using a metal police barrier to push into officers—before crawling under the barricade to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business in Dillon, Montana, was arrested Saturday afternoon at JFK Airport in New York City on several charges, including obstruction of justice, for participating in the siege. Sturgeon was deported after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon, who traveled to Kenya after the riots, was seen in photos and videos on the Capitol grounds with a green jacket, scarf, and dark backpack. He also meticulously documented his involvement in the riots on social media, posting several videos from former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Washington monument.“I’ve seen the cry of The People today…,” he wrote in one Jan. 6 post, along with several photographs of him in a sea of MAGA supporters carrying Confederate and Trump flags just outside the Capitol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) In another video Sturgeon posted on Instagram, a lone D.C. police officer is seen being pulled in various directions by a crowd of rioters who are yelling at him—before other insurrectionists try to use flag poles to break down the Capitol doors. “This officer was pulled out of the Capitol, and dragged down the stairs forcefully, and then protected and returned to the force,” Sturgeon wrote. “BY THE SAME PEOPLE. Today we stand to make a statement, not hurt the police. But to represent a real issue! STAND.”Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old did in fact hurt law enforcement, as he was among a group of rioters who “picked up a metal police barricade and shoved” it into D.C. police officers. After he pushed down officers, videos show Sturgeon crawling underneath the barrier to enter the government building.About two weeks after the violent siege, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and planned to return to the U.S. on April 5. Sturgeon posted several photos on Instagram about his trip, including one Jan. 28 post with the caption, “Shhh Rona don’t know i’m here…”Last Friday, FBI agents also arrested accused Capitol rioter Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston. Jenkins, who allegedly threw a pole, a desk drawer, a pipe, and a flagpole at Capitol Police officers trying to guard the building on Jan. 6, was outed to the feds by a concerned citizen analyzing publicly available video footage of the pro-Trump insurrection. In a screenshot the unnamed tipster turned over to the FBI, Jenkins—who has a distinct tattoo underneath his right eye and another spelling out “MAMA TRIED” across the front of his neck—can be seen wearing a red beanie, a blue hoodie, and black jacket as he pulls a crowbar out of his bag and smashes one of the Capitol windows. The damaged window will cost approximately $1,500 to repair, says a criminal complaint filed on Mar. 5 in D.C. federal court. Investigators then matched the photograph with images of Jenkins posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as a 2014 Texas Department of Criminal Justice booking photo of Jenkins in which both his facial and neck tattoos are clearly visible, as well as a driver’s license picture showing the same ink. Ronnie Presley, a 42-year-old from Tennessee who was reportedly caught on video punching a Capitol window, was also arrested on Monday for his role in the riots. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed to The Daily Beast that Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday evening in Old Hickory. It is not immediately clear what charges Presley faces, but he is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.