A growing chain known for brunch is coming to this busy Columbia area. Here’s where

A growing chain known for breakfast, brunch and other daytime dining options is prepping a location in one of Columbia’s busiest retail districts.

First Watch, which has more than 500 restaurants across 29 states, will open a location at the shopping center at 275 Harbison Blvd. Other nearby businesses in that stretch include a Rooms To Go furniture store, a 2nd & Charles book store and a Crunch Fitness gym, among a host of other storefronts.

Work is ongoing at the coming First Watch storefront on Harbison, and a sign for the business has gone up on the building.

First Watch is known for its made-to-order breakfast, lunch and brunch options. Its menu includes a host of omelets, variations on eggs Benedict, pancakes, waffles, salads, sandwiches and more.

Other South Carolina locations of First Watch currently include Fort Mill, Simpsonville and Greenville.

The Harbison Boulevard area northwest of Columbia continues to be one of the region’s key shopping and retail districts, with numerous stores, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hotels and other amenities. The Columbiana Centre mall also is along Harbison. Nearly 30,000 cars per day travel down Harbison, according to state Department of Transportation traffic data.