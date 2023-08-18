Growing chance 2 Atlantic systems will form as hurricane center also eyes Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center forecasts continued development of two systems in the Atlantic that could form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm while also keeping tabs on a system expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico.

In its 2 p.m. Eastern time tropical outlook, the NHC said one system in the central tropical Atlantic and one on the eastern tropical Atlantic both had moderate chances to spin up into the season’s next official tropical cyclone. If both were to become named storms, they could become Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Storm Franklin.

The closer of the two is an elongated trough of low pressure more than 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands that has disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 40% chance to develop in the next two days, and 60% chance in the next seven.

Farther east is a broad area of low pressure that is mixed with a tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa earlier this week that has a large area of disorganized convection southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

“Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week,” forecasters said.

The NHC also gives the system a 40% chance to develop in the next two days, and 60% chance in the next seven.

Odds increased for both systems since Wednesday as did a third system the NHC expects to form early next week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters think a broad area of low pressure could turn brew in the warm waters of the central or western Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

“Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week,” the NHC stated.

It gives it a 30% chance to develop in the next seven days.

Meanwhile, the tropical eastern Pacific is threatening the southwest United States with formation of Hurricane Hilary early Thursday. The NHC’s five-day forecast has it gaining major hurricane status before churning north into Baja California and then lashing California and Arizona as a tropical storm by Monday.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern time, the center of Hilary, which had already grown into a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph sustained winds, was located about 475 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, heading west-northwest at 14 mph.

The Pacific has been busier so far this season with eight named storms, but the Atlantic could catch up soon as systems have warmer waters that could spur development.

The still face competition with increased Saharan dust that has continued to blow off the coast of Africa and spread out westward along the storms’ paths within the last week. That has contributed to a lull in recent storm formation. The NHC has not tracked a named storm in the Atlantic basin since July 24 when Hurricane Don dissipated.

Still, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which has so far seen four named storms including a lone Category 1 hurricane, is predicted to be an above-normal season, according to updated forecasts last week from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30, but the height of the season runs from mid-August to mid-October when waters are the warmest providing fuel for tropical formation.

The NHC’s latest forecast for the year shifted upward so it now predicts 14- to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 would grow to hurricane strength, and two to five of those becoming major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

