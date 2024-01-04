Growing chance of snow in coming days in Des Moines, National Weather Service says

After the third-least-snowy December on record in Des Moines, with an average temperature 10 degrees above normal, National Weather Service forecasters are saying snowfall is possible Saturday night, with a stronger chance Monday and Tuesday.

It's overdue. There was just 0.2 inches of snow in December, a month that has gotten a mean of 8.2 inches in Des Moines over the past 25 years. The mean amount of snow in a Des Moines January over that span has been 9.9 inches, with a maximum of 20.3 inches in January 2020-21 and a low of 1.3 inches in January 2005-06.

A 20% chance of snow is forecast for 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service, increasing to 50% as the temperature drops to 24 degrees.

Des Moines will see a 40% chance of snow on Tuesday with a high of 30 degrees, according to the forecast. Temperatures are expected to drop to 17 degrees Tuesday night.

Snow chances are higher in southern and eastern Iowa, peaking around 60% Monday and, in some areas, Tuesday as well.

As of late Wednesday, forecasters couldn't sure where the snowfall amounts will be highest, but asked the public to monitor the forecast for changes and prepare for travel impacts across Iowa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Weather Service: Des Moines to see chance of snow beginning Saturday