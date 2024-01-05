Growing concern for afterhours hookah bars after Christmas day killing

A Lake County man is in jail, charged with a deadly shooting that the sheriff’s office said began with an argument at a hookah bar.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Terrell Williams was caught in the crossfire of a shooting after Gabriel Correa fought with an employee at Lungo Cafe Hookah Bar early Christmas day.

“This happened at about 4 a.m. in the morning,” said Sheriff Lopez. “So, you guys be careful when you’re out there because you never know.”

It first began with Correa leaving the cafe, shooting at the building. He then returned and shot again.

That’s when investigators said his bullets hit Williams. Employees pulled Williams inside where he bled out.

“We ask ourselves why no one there called the shooting in. This tragedy could have been prevented,” said Lopez.

Detectives used surveillance video and evidence Correa left behind to pin him with Williams’ death.

They then tracked Correa down in Polk County where he works -- and he’s now in jail facing four charges, including murder.

“It was some type of disagreement inside the bar. We don’t know. It could have been unhappy with a bar tab. We don’t know if there was a relationship with someone in the bar. We definitely know there wasn’t a relationship between the victim and the suspect,” said Lopez

One thing Sheriff Lopez does know is after hours places like Lungo are becoming a problem.

It’s something business owners who spoke with Channel 9 said they’re concerned about, too.

They are asking for more law enforcement to be present during those hours.

Just last month, Orange County Sheriff John Mina called on lawmakers to put stiffer punishments in place, specifically for those clubs selling alcohol illegally.

Two bills have been filed that would increase fines and make it a felony to serve alcohol without a license.

This year’s legislative session starts Jan. 9.

