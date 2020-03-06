Growing evidence suggests the coronavirus can spread through poop. Here's how to protect yourself.





The new coronavirus is primarily a respiratory illness, and it typically spreads via airborne particles from an infected patient's coughs or sneezes.

Some research suggests the virus can also spread via fecal matter. Multiple studies have found traces of the virus in infected patients' poop.

SARS, another coronavirus, also spread through poop.

Here's what you can do to protect yourself.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

To lower your risk of catching the new coronavirus, health authorities recommend staying 6 feet from individuals who show any signs of illness. That's because the coronavirus typically spreads via airborne particles when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those viral particles can then infect someone after they land on their nose or mouth or get inhaled.

A member of the medical team sprays disinfectant to sanitize bathrooms in Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran on February 27, 2020. More

WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

But a growing body of research suggests the coronavirus can also spread via poop particles.

A study of three coronavirus patients in Singapore, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, revealed that the virus showed up in their stool. Samples taken from the toilet bowls and sinks in the patients' isolation rooms came back positive for the virus.

People wear face masks on their way to the 7 train in New York City on March 3, 2020. More

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

That evidence supports findings from researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who also detected viable virus particles in coronavirus patients' feces.

China's National Health Commission has confirmed that the virus can spread through contaminated poop, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The fact that the virus can be passed through both our respiratory and digestive systems may explain how it spread from its origin city of Wuhan, China to more than 80 countries in just a few months, researchers suggest.

The virus can travel in poop particles

The authors of the Chinese CDC study wrote that "stool samples may contaminate hands, food, water, etc.," then cause infection if the particles enter a person's mouth, nose, or eyes. For example, an infected patient could use the bathroom, forget to wash their hands or give only a cursory rinse, then touch a friend's hand. That friend could then rub their face and get virus. In medicine, this is known as fecal-oral transmission.

"This virus has many routes of transmission, which can partially explain its strong transmission and fast transmission speed," the study authors wrote.

That research and the new case study from Singapore adds to a growing body of evidence we have about fecal-oral transmission risk. Here are three other pieces of evidence:

Researchers detected coronavirus RNA in poop from the first US patient — a man from Snohomish County in Washington state who was diagnosed in late January — according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Another January study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, detected an enzyme signature of the virus in cells from coronavirus patients' small intestines and colons. Typically, coronavirus particles dock to cell receptors in our upper respiratory tract. But those same receptors live in our digestive system, and the study authors suggested that our intestines could be invaded too.

Blood and anal swabs from nearly 140 coronavirus patients at a Wuhan hospital revealed traces of the virus as well.

Visitors pass a sign in Toronto, Canada, warning about the spread of germs, after another case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the city, March 1, 2020. More

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Other coronaviruses — like those that infect horses and cats — frequently spread via poop. If a healthy horse eats a piece of hay contaminated with fecal matter from an infected horse, for example, it can get sick. Researchers think the new coronavirus jumped from bats to another animal before infecting humans. That initial spread from bats likely happened via poop, too.

How to protect yourself