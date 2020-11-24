Growing Use of Games for Online Tutorial and Assessment is Driving Growth in the Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market
The k-12 online tutoring market is poised to grow by $80.18 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education and cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring. This study identifies the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment as another of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years.
The k-12 online tutoring market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes
The k-12 online tutoring market covers the following areas:
K-12 online tutoring market sizing
K-12 online tutoring market forecast
K-12 online tutoring market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading k-12 online tutoring market vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the k-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Course type
Market segments
Comparison by Course type
Assessments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Subjects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Market opportunity by Course type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Chegg Inc.
Club Z! Inc.
iTutorGroup
K12 Inc.
Pearson Plc
Providence Equity Partners LLC
TAL Education Group
Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
