Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state.

The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.

Growing grocery chain announces plans to add Memphis location

In December, The Des Moines Register reported Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker posted a video on Wednesday, Dec. 8, stating that Hy-Vee intends to open two stores in the Nashville metro area, one in Knoxville and one in Memphis.

According to the company, the store will be one of the company’s first locations to open in the southeast. The company recently announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Plans for a Memphis location were not mentioned in Monday’s announcement.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” said Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Tennessee.”

