Growing isolation puts China, US 'on the brink' of a new cold war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Max Baucus
    American politician
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

US-China relations are at a "tipping point", with the two powers on the brink of a technological and cultural cold war, former Washington ambassador to China Max Baucus warned on Tuesday.

Among the factors fuelling the downward spiral were the continuing barrage of US sanctions targeting Beijing, rising nationalism in China, growing domestic pressure in the country as Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks a third term, and a class of Chinese officials who are "hypercritical" of the US, he said.

Former US ambassador to Beijing Max Baucus. Photo: Handout alt=Former US ambassador to Beijing Max Baucus. Photo: Handout>

"We're at a tipping point here," Baucus told a virtual event hosted by the US-China Policy Foundation. "This current trend is very, very troublesome to me and it's going to take a lot of work to turn that around."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Baucus served as president Barack Obama's envoy to Beijing from 2014-2017, overseeing efforts to forge avenues of cooperation, even as tensions simmered around human rights issues and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Relations plummeted under Obama's successor Donald Trump, whose trade war with Beijing and numerous other China-focused policies have largely remained intact under President Joe Biden.

"The relationship has gone downhill quite precipitously in the last several years and it's getting worse," said Baucus. "I thought maybe that we hit bottom after Trump [for] four years and Biden took over, but it's still going south."

While China extends the reach of its economic might through the Belt and Road Initiative, the US is forming alliances in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Baucus said, expressing concern that Washington and Beijing were "just isolating each other into two separate, big camps".

"It just seems like we're moving more and more toward a kind of cold war. It's not a nuclear cold war but a technological cold war, a cultural cold war."

His warning coincides with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to South America, where Chinese investment projects have fuelled growing scrutiny in Washington of Beijing's development finance ambitions.

Speaking ahead of the trip, a US official said Blinken would urge Panama to remain "clear-eyed" about how China and Chinese companies engaging in 5G infrastructure would "use your data".

US officials are also scrambling to respond to an emerging security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, an agreement that could allow Chinese warships to stop in the archipelago nation, according to a draft leaked online.

Talks this week between officials from the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand saw all four countries agree on the "serious risks to a free and open Indo-Pacific" posed by the security framework, according to a White House readout released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of "stoking bloc confrontation" within the region, with foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warning on Tuesday that "attempts to meddle with and obstruct Pacific island countries' cooperation with China will be in vain."

Adding further strain to already tense US-China relations is Beijing's refusal to publicly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, complicating Washington's attempts to lead a global, united response to the attack.

Faced with the "dire" state of US-China relations, Baucus on Tuesday implored those working on the relationship to be more "attentive" to what their counterparts were saying, decrying the steep decline in visits and communications between the two countries' officials in recent years.

And while he was critical of what he described as the tendency of Chinese officials to adhere rigidly to talking points and restrict access for US diplomats, Baucus also spoke out against mainstream political rhetoric in the US that greater engagement with China would lead them to become "more like us".

"We Americans tend to think we have a better idea how to run the world than other people and that's an arrogant view," he said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. is concerned about lack of transparency of China pact with Solomon Islands –White House

    The United States is concerned about the lack of transparency in China's reported security pact with the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Tuesday, calling it part of a pattern of Beijing offering "shadowy" deals to countries. China said earlier it had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, heightening concerns of the United States and allies Australia and New Zealand about growing Chinese influence in a region traditionally under their sway.

  • China says black boxes of crashed jet were 'severely damaged'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation authority said on Wednesday the black boxes of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed last month were "severely damaged" and it was still recovering and analysing the data to help determine the cause. In a statement regarding its preliminary report into the crash that killed 132 people, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) did not make public any information from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder that were sent to Washington for analysis. CAAC said the flight crew were qualified, the jet was properly maintained and the weather was fine when flight MU5735, which was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi on March 21.

  • U.S. May Have Hit Peak Natural Gas Power Generation, Report Says

    In the U.S., electricity generation using natural gas likely hit its peak in 2020, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Finance (IEEFA), which finds that cheaper wind and solar are edging gas off the power grid.

  • The risk in a Biden reversal of medical conscience protections

    The risk in a Biden reversal of medical conscience protections

  • A Chinese billionaire’s son is publicly criticizing Beijing’s covid policy

    The support from Weibo users towards Wang Sicong, meanwhile, are indications of some citizens' boiling discontent about Beijing's zero-covid policy.

  • French presidential candidates Macron, Le Pen head for decisive debate as Sunday runoff vote looms

    Centrist French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen are facing each other Wednesday April 20, 2022 evening in a one-on-one televised debate that promises to be challenging for both of them _ and may be decisive ahead of Sunday's runoff vote.

  • Damaris Muthee Mutua: Kenya police launch manhunt after athlete killed

    Damaris Muthee Mutua is the second female runner to have been killed in the famous Iten athletics base in a year.

  • German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas

    Germany's employers and unions have joined together in opposing an immediate European Union ban on natural gas imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying such a move would lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs in the bloc's largest economy. “A rapid gas embargo would lead to loss of production, shutdowns, a further de-industrialization and the long-term loss of work positions in Germany,” said Rainer Dulger, chairman of the BDA employer's group, and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the DGB trade union confederation, in a joint statement Monday on Germany's dpa news agency. The statement comes as European leaders are discussing possible new energy sanctions against Russian oil, following a decision April 7 to ban Russian coal imports beginning in August.

  • Russia wants to use the 2nd phase of the war in Ukraine to seize more land as bargaining chips, European official says

    Russia's main goals now also include seizing freshwater for Crimea and taking Mariupol, said a European official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack

    A Taiwan government-backed television station apologised and urged people not to panic on Wednesday after mistakenly reporting a Chinese attack in Taipei, amid rising military tensions with Beijing. During a live news broadcast on Wednesday morning, Chinese Television System mistakenly showed news ticker alerts at the bottom of the screen about military ships and critical infrastructure near Taipei being hit by Chinese missiles, according to local media reports. The alerts included messages such as "a war could break out", a major train station in Taipei being set fire by "Chinese agents" and Taiwan's president declaring a state of emergency.

  • Liberal Russian radio station loses appeal against being taken off air

    A Moscow court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy, one of the leading current affairs channels in Russia, against the authorities' move to take it off air over its coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine. Ekho Moskvy stopped broadcasting last month after the prosecutor general's office demanded that access to the station be restricted. It also ordered that its website be blocked for spreading what it called "deliberately false information" about Russia's military operation.

  • Ukrainian marine commander urges Pope Francis to help save Mariupol: 'Prayers are not enough'

    Ukrainian marine commander urges Pope Francis to help save Mariupol: 'Prayers are not enough'

  • 32 people in China's Guangzhou city were quarantined in an internet cafe for 9 days after a Covid case was detected next door

    One woman played so many online games during the lockdown, that her gaming account upgraded from "diamond" to "master" level.

  • Russia's propaganda machine is so powerful that many Russians don't even realize they're in a disinformation bubble

    VPNs and rogue internet providers are no match for Russia's powerful propaganda machine when it comes to citizens' ability to access independent news.

  • 22 Cadets Leave, Hundreds Put on Probation After 2020 Air Force Academy Cheating Scandal

    In the two years since the incidents occurred, the Air Force hadn’t publicly revealed how many students were involved in the scandal.

  • India Soaks Up Every Major Russian Oil Variety as Flows Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- India is doubling down on Russian crude oil purchases despite warnings from the U.S., snapping up every major grade from the OPEC+ producer as its war in Ukraine nears a third month.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsState-run oil

  • Scholz defends Germany's commitment to secure Ukraine arms amid growing criticism

    Germany will continue to support Ukraine militarily although it has practically maxed-out the weapons it can deliver from its own stocks and is instead working with its armaments industry and other nations to send more, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz is facing growing frustration at home as well as abroad with what critics say is his lack of leadership on Ukraine. Speaking after participating in a call with Western allies including U.S. President Joe Biden, Scholz said they were coordinating more weapons deliveries to Ukraine to ensure it could fend off Russia's invasion.

  • China’s economy facing ‘serious danger signs,’ this economist warns

    There are some 'serious danger signs' facing China' economy, said Mary Lovely, head of the Peterson Institute for International Economics' China program.

  • Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

    Japan formally revoked Russia's “most favored nation” trade status Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of the Russian military's widespread atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s trade status is Japan's latest move against Moscow and was part of a list of sanctions measures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced last month that also included a decision to expel eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. The revocation of Russia’s trade status by Japan's Parliament, combined with other sanctions collectively imposed by other countries, is expected to intensify pressure on Russia, but the moves could also prompt reprisals from Moscow.

  • Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill's support for Putin's Ukraine war has fractured his church

    Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill's support for Putin's Ukraine war has fractured his church