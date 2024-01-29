Growing Latin restaurant chain to open 2nd location here, seeks 5 more

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A growing chain of Latin restaurants will open its second Central Florida location this weekend — with plans to open five more in the market.

Cayo Azul, which has its first location on Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, will open Jan. 26 at 848 W. Sand Lake Road, next to the Florida Mall.

The seafood-centric, Puerto Rican-inspired concept will occupy the 5,500-square-foot restaurant space formerly home to Garibaldi Mexican Cuisine, which closed recently.

