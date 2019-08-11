A growing number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are calling Trump a ‘white supremacist.’ Here’s why

Donald Trump in North Carolina More

Several Democratic presidential candidates had already labeled President Donald Trump as a racist prior to last week, but the dam broke after the El Paso shooting.

In the week following the carnage in El Paso — one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in US history — at least seven Democratic candidates called Trump a white supremacist.

It's an extraordinary shift within a party that's now adopting a more combative footing on racial issues ahead of next year's presidential election.

"We have not seen a credible major party candidate, let alone a sitting president of the United States, appeal to race in such an explicit way in over a century," University of California Riverside political science professor Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan told INSIDER.

For Democrats, however, casting Trump as a white supremacist runs its own political risks.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was the first to thrust the Democratic primary field into new terrain. Then former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke pushed it further along.

O'Rourke was asked on MSNBC after the mass shooting in El Paso, TX targeting Latinos that killed 22 people whether he believed President Donald Trump was a white supremacist. "He is," he said plainly.

Alarmed that his anti-immigrant rhetoric may be inciting racists and extremists to carry out deadly attacks on immigrants and people of color — given how the El Paso's shooter hate-filled manifesto closely mirrored Trump's incendiary language — a flood of 2020 contenders started charging Trump was a white supremacist.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was among those condemning Trump, telling The New York Times that he "has given aid and comfort to white supremacists." South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg echoed that assertion as well.

In the week following the carnage in El Paso — one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in US history — at least seven Democratic candidates called Trump a white supremacist. It's an extraordinary shift within a party that's now adopting a more combative footing on racial issues ahead of next year's presidential election.

Though Trump has a long history of exploiting race for his own gain, some experts say he is now publicly staking his presidency and re-election campaign on appealing to white voters, throwing out the dog-whistles and opting for the full megaphone.

"We have not seen a credible major party candidate, let alone a sitting president of the United States, appeal to race in such an explicit way in over a century," University of California Riverside political science professor Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan told INSIDER. He pointed to George Wallace, the 1968 third-party presidential candidate who fiercely opposed desegregation, as the closest example of a major political figure campaigning on racial resentment in recent decades.

According to Dr. Andra Gillespie, an Emory University political science professor specializing in race, Trump has transformed the political language around race.

"He has made explicit what used to be conveyed implicitly using coded language that could be up for debate," Gillespie told INSIDER.

And Ramakrishnan says that American politics is being thrown into uncharted ground as a result.

"We're in new territory here in terms of how a sitting president and presidential candidates have used race in explicit ways to polarize and galvanize," Ramakrishnan says.

The pivot point

During his presidency, Trump has reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries as "sh*thole countries." And he has demonized immigrants, repeatedly warning of an "invasion" on the southern border with Mexico in his speeches and campaign ads as well.

Last month, Trump targeted four congresswomen in a series of racist tweets, telling them to "go back" and "help fix the totally broken and crime infested" countries "from which they came." Then came the North Carolina rally where his supporters chanted "send her back!" Trump distanced himself from the chants only to re-embrace it later.