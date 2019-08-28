A growing number of Americans doubt that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide. Here's a guide to the conspiracy theories about his death, and why they're not backed by evidence.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images





A growing number of people believe that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his cell while awaiting trail on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

New York's chief medical officer deemed that the manner of Epstein's death was "suicide," pointing to multiple broken bones in his neck. The cause of death was deemed "hanging."

The chief medical officer ruled out foul play in Epstein's death.

But people have still speculated over his death, with conspiracies involving the Clinton family and President Donald Trump.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's death, a growing number of people have said they believe he was murdered in his cell while awaiting trail on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges, according to a poll conducted by Emerson College.

In a poll of 1,458 registered voters conducted August 24-26, 34% said they believe he was murdered, 33% said they believe he died by suicide, and 32% said they are unsure.

Authorities have dismissed theories that Epstein was killed in his cell, and New York's chief medical examiner determined he died by suicide. Still, people have speculated over Epstein's death with conspiracies involving the Clinton family and President Donald Trump.

Here's a breakdown of the conspiracy theories, and the evidence disproving them.

People speculated that Epstein was murdered because of broken bones in his neck

epstein jail More

Richard Drew/AP, New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10.

New York's chief medical officer deemed that the manner of Epstein's death was "suicide," pointing to multiple broken bones in his neck. The cause of death was deemed "hanging."

Sources familiar with the report told The Washington Post that one of the broken bones in Epstein's neck was the hyoid, which is a type of fracture associated with both suicidal hanging and homicidal strangulation.

A broken hyoid is more commonly related to homicides but can also be evidence of a suicide, Jonathan Arden, the president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, told The Post.

"If, hypothetically, the hyoid bone is broken, that would generally raise questions about strangulation, but it is not definitive and does not exclude suicidal hanging," Arden, who was not involved with the autopsy, told The Post.

Fractures of the neck aren't uncommon among people who die by suicidal hanging at Epstein's age.

Trump amplified a baseless conspiracy suggesting the Clinton family was involved in Epstein's death

epstein More

Andrew Chin/Getty Images, Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

President Donald Trump, Fox Business hosts, and other people on the internet baselessly linked the Clintons to Epstein's death, reviving a decades-old conspiracy theory connecting the family to suspicious deaths.