'Growing sense of stagnancy' among East Grand Forks community leaders

Dec. 1—EAST GRAND FORKS — After the East Grand Forks Economic Development Authority's economic forum in October, there was a sense among the participants that things are staying the same — and that's not necessarily a good thing, they say.

"While all agree that East Grand Forks is a high-quality community and a good place to live, there is a growing sense of stagnancy in the community," said a post-meeting recap compiled by the EDA. "(East Grand Forks) is facing a critical challenge for its economic development efforts: the cost of basic services is rising, leaving less financial capacity for economic development."

Among the participants, 67% said things are staying the same. The report also found growth has slowed and the cost of living and cost of business has gone up.

Surveys — which were completed by forum attendees — were part of the forum convened with city and business leaders as part of the process of updating the EDA's five-year strategic plan.

The current plan is from 2018. As part of the preparation for East Grand Forks Economic Development Director Paul Gorte's retirement in the next year, the nearly five-year-old plan is being updated in part to help guide the next director. This report is the jumping-off point for the EDA's creation of its next strategic plan, which will touch on topics from the role of the EDA in business and economic matters to city marketing. The goal is to have the final plan done sometime in the spring.

The forum offered the EDA valuable feedback, Gorte said.

"It was good to have that type of open discussion," he said. "(One of the takeaways) was a lack of commercial and industrial space, and finding a way to increase (those) spaces as well as a need for larger parcels."

According to the report, the lack of industrial and commercial space, especially the lack of larger parcels of land, is one of the most critical limitations to growing the tax base in the city.

Many participants also said they believe the city and EDA should be more aggressive and outright with their support for business within the city. The top priority for participants was the growth and retention of businesses already within East Grand Forks.

"It's important to do these things. It's a reality check for where we are," East Grand Forks City Administrator Reid Huttunen said. "(Lately) we haven't taken the time to look in the mirror and see where our weaknesses are."

Many participants also expressed a desire to create an East Grand Forks identity that was separate from Grand Forks. Many participants said they want the city and EDA to market an identity that is East Grand Forks.

"East Grand Forks is a separate city from Grand Forks, and what can we do to put a brighter lens on East Grand Forks from their own identity perspective?" said Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce. "We heard at that meeting that East Grand Forks would like to try to find a couple of things that put a lens on them as being special, and not just blend completely into Grand Forks."

A likely feature of the next strategic plan is the way that the city can leverage its identity as East Grand Forks and also as a Minnesota city. Both the EDA and the Chamber work closely to connect local businesses with Minnesota programs, like the Border-Cities Enterprise Tax Program and similar programs run through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

According to the report, the success of the new strategic plan would be measured with a combination of metrics: Growth of the city's tax base and sales tax receipts, population growth, increased housing, growth of business and the city's promotion of East Grand Forks being a desirable place to live and conduct business.

According to Wilfahrt, a quarter of the Chamber's East Grand Forks members attended the meeting, which he says hasn't happened before at any other previous meeting.

"The business community wants to be more engaged," he said. "I think the EDA and the Chamber have a responsibility to engage with those folks on making East Grand Forks a better place."