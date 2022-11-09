Growing storm surge threat from Nicole
While the focus of Nicole tends to be on the storm's wind and rain, AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski urges people to be aware of the growing threat of storm surge.
While the focus of Nicole tends to be on the storm's wind and rain, AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski urges people to be aware of the growing threat of storm surge.
Tropical Storm Nicole has started bringing wind and rain to Palm Beach County as it nears hurricane strength.
This week's set of fantasy hockey risers and fallers is led by Chicago's Jonathan Toews, who looks to have regained his form on the ice.
The worst of Tropical Storm Nicole's effects are expected in Florida, but much of the East Coast into New England will see rain and wind in the days after the storm makes landfall.
In Kansas City, however, voters rejected the measure.
A Northrop Grumman capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station, despite a jammed solar panel. (Nov. 9)
As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school.
Much of Florida’s east coast and part of its west coast are under a storm surge warning or watch Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nicole treks toward the state.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette provides an update on Tropical Storm Nicole as it heads toward Florida.
Nicole is forecast to reach Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane with a landfall between Boca Raton and Sebastian.
Fan favorite Steve Burton is returning to a daytime soap for a full-time gig — but it’s not back on General Hospital. Peacock revealed today that Burton will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives early next year. Details about the return are being kept under wraps. It’s a return home […]
Town officials say they will not force residents to leave their homes.
A Northrop Grumman capsule delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station on Wednesday despite a jammed solar panel. Only one of the cargo ship’s two round solar panels opened following liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but managed to draw enough power for the flight with just one.
New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. The two-page opinion came on the same day the high court was hearing cases that are part of a wider dispute over the power of the federal government
If you're looking for a light and easy meal for this evening, these recipes will do the trick. With no more than 400 calories a serving, these dishes can help you meet your nutritional goals while staying nourished and satisfied. Plus, these dishes only take 25 minutes or less to make, so they're perfect for any night of the week.
The West Virginia man must pay the amount back to the bank and more to the IRS, prosecutors say.
Jennifer Lopez opens up on why she took Ben Affleck's name and how their families have blended together.
Here’s an early look at several Yankee prospects who could make an impact in 2023...
The Houston Astros just won the World Series, but they're not favored to repeat.
"She is clearly confused about my income..."
When Martin Scorsese first drew blood with his commentary on superhero blockbusters not being true cinema, did he know every Marvel actor in its very large stable of stars would be forced to respond to those comments for the rest of time? Perhaps it was all a part of his diabolical plan. In a world where Marvel is, for better or worse, winning the war, at least Team Cinema is winning this battle (annoying the hell out of MCU actors).