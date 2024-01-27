Growing United Way program offers free rides to Santa Fe County residents

Jan. 26—Deborah Tefo raves to friends and neighbors about a United Way program that provides people with free rides.

"It is AbFab" — absolutely fabulous — "and I really could not manage without it," said 73-year-old Tefo, who lives in Santa Fe's Ventana de Vida senior apartments.

"I can't say enough about the program; it has liberated me in a wonderful way," Tefo said. "It's like a magic carpet."

United Way of North Central New Mexico, which serves five counties, launched the Ride United program in Santa Fe County in January 2023. The program arranges free rides through Lyft for people to access medical services, the grocery store and other critical needs.

The program has provided over 2,650 rides in the last year, or an average of more than seven rides per day, and ridership is increasing as word spreads about the service, said Rodney Prunty, CEO of United Way of North Central New Mexico.

Grants primarily fund the program, including a grant from MolinaCares, a branch of the Molina Healthcare company headquartered in Long Beach, Caif. The program costs about $6,000 per month to operate, Prunty said.

It now operates only in Santa Fe County, but United Way hopes to expand the service elsewhere in New Mexico: "We are always looking for more support to help this effort," Prunty said.

The program provides "low-barrier access to rides," he said.

Anyone can either call 211 and have a coordinator schedule a ride — up to 10 per caller per year, with a round trip counting as one ride — or download the Lyft app and call 211 to receive codes that cover $200 worth of transportation services, 211 coordinator Alicia Prado said.

People of all ages have used the service, but it has particularly helped seniors, Prado said, adding more than 80% of the rides have been for medical needs.

One woman who called seven or eight times said thanks to the rides, she found a job. "I remember that call distinctively because she called back so excited," Prado said.

While there is heightened awareness of needs such as housing, food aid and utility assistance in the county, the need for transportation services can be overlooked, she noted, adding the program is "making a difference."

Tefo has not been able to drive for about four years. Although she still has a valid license, she can black out unexpectedly due to a chronic illness, she said. She also uses crutches or a wheelchair due and cannot go far on her own.

Before she discovered Ride United in a city pamphlet last February, she relied on neighbors older than her to get around. But some can no longer drive safely, she said, and "I'm reluctant to impose upon them."

While a few other transportation services are available for seniors and people with disabilities, such as the city of Santa Fe's paratransit service Santa Fe Ride, those services are more restrictive, Tefo said. For example, she could not use Santa Fe ride to get to doctor's appointments in Albuquerque. Instead, she has managed through Lyft.

She now schedules a Lyft ride through Ride United almost once a week and hates "to think of going back to being so isolated."

A gregarious person, Tefo also enjoys solitude, "but not to the point where it kind of takes you hostage," she said.

"Picture yourself frail," she continued. "You're at the mercy of things you never think of when you're young and healthy. Not just physically but psychologically, Ride United expands my world."