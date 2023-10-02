BRIGHTON — An evening pairing pups with brews will return to Brighton for the third year in a row Sunday, Oct. 15.

2 Stones Events and Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority are partners for Growl-er Brewfest. The dog-friendly beer tasting and food truck rally runs 2-6 p.m. at SELCRA Meijer Park, 333 Charles H. Orndorf Drive in Brighton.

All dogs attending the event must be kept on a leash at all times.

"It's a really fun atmosphere," organizer Whitney Stone told The Daily.

Visitors must be 21 or older. Tickets are $30 and include a branded pint glass and 12 drink tickets for three-ounce pours. Tickets jump to $40 after Oct. 9.

Designated drivers are welcome to join for $10.

The event features 10 local breweries, a cidery and a winery, as well as food trucks Got Smoke and El Grand Taco. Breweries included this year are Abberant Ales, Brewery Becker, Block Brewing, Eternity Brewing, Full Circle Brews, Hartland Brewing, North Center Brewing, Reed City Brewing, Rivers Edge Brewery and Third Monkey Brewery.

Entertainment will be provided by DownRiver Dan.

Livingston Hunger Council will also be on-site collecting dog beds, crates, food, treats and more. There will be a donation drop-off area and a pup obstacle course, pool and photo opportunities.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Growl-er Brewfest returns Oct. 15 in Brighton