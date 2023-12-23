Grown-up Christmas wishes might be a little different from your childhood letters to Santa

The Oklahoman's Viewpoints asked readers to share their grown-up Christmas wishes with "Santa Editor." Here is what readers told us they hope to find on Christmas Day:

'Please help us all to engage civically'

Dear Santa,

Please help all Oklahomans be willing to get healthy in heart and mind. Please help us Oklahomans that need a wise, trained sounding board to get healthy in mind and heart, be willing to visit a professional. Please help all Oklahomans have unfettered access to the mental health care they need. Please help us all be willing to listen to understand, no matter the topic or person we're talking with. Please help us be willing to think well about, and ask questions about challenging topics. Please help us have healthy discourse over difficult topics. AND, if it's not too much to ask, please help us all to engage civically in healthy, informed ways.

Happy Holidays!

Meg Moulton

— Meaghan (Meg) Moulton, Norman

Meg Moulton is a mom of three who loves family & friends, living in Norman, and helping her real estate clients.

Is it too much to ask for peace?

My Dearest Santa Editor,

How do you measure your wants versus your needs, and does that really matter?

For Christmas, actually most days, I ask for what I think a lot of people want ― health, wealth and happiness, no hunger, no fighting, no more wars.

Seriously, as I age, I want peace, whatever that looks like for all. I want my life to have meant something. For my epitaph to say, "She tried to make a difference."

In Peace,

— Beth Stanford, Norman

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Grown-up letters to Santa take on different tone from childhood wishes