Growth in China's July services activity speeds up, but risks loom - Caixin PMI

Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's services sector accelerated in July, a private survey showed on Wednesday, although the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant across the country threatens to undercut the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)rose to 54.9 in July, the highest since May and up from 50.3 the previous month. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The better readings in the private survey, which focuses more on smaller firms in coastal regions, stood in contrast with findings in an official survey on Saturday which showed growth in the services sector retreat slightly in July.

China's services sector has been slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, but has been helped by a gradual improvement in consumption in recent months. A rise in domestic coronavirus infections, however, is threatening to hurt the economy's steady recovery.

The July readings were buoyed by the successful containment of COVID-19 cases in southern China, said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, although he warned that the impact from the latest round of outbreaks since late July was likely to hurt August's PMI readings.

"The economy still faces enormous downward pressure, and we need to ensure business owners remain confident," Wang said.

Since the eastern city of Nanjing confirmed its first Delta cases on July 20, numerous cities in southern China and a few in the north including Beijing, have reported infections. The tally of locally transmitted cases stood at 414 as of Monday.

Tourism is already taking a hit, as local authorities encourage people to stay put to avoid infection, which will be a blow for industries looking forward to peak summer travel demand.

A sub-index of new business in the Caixin survey stood at 54.5 in July, up from 50.5 the previous month. New export orders contracted again due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases overseas.

Business confidence picked up, although it was still slightly lower than its long-term average. Service sector employment returned to growth in July but the rate of job creation was only slight as firms looked to control costs.

Caixin's July composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 53.1 from June's 50.6.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Steady as Traders Mull China, Virus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday amid a softer tone in China over its latest technology clampdown and as traders weighed the spread of the delta strain of Covid-19. Crude oil declined.Hong Kong stocks rallied after Chinese state media tempered language attacking gaming companies, bolstering Tencent Holdings Ltd. Shares slipped in Japan, where SoftBank Group Corp. retreated on a potential block of its $40 billion sale of Arm Ltd. to chip company Nvidia Corp. U.S. equity contracts

  • China's July manufacturing weakens amid export weakness

    China’s manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found. A separate PMI issued by an industry group and the Chinese statistics agency fell to 50.4 from 50.9. China rebounded relatively quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but manufacturers have struggled as they wait for supply chains to return to pre-pandemic activity and foreign markets are hindered by renewed disease outbreaks.

  • Automakers mandate masks at all U.S. plants but not requiring vaccines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Tuesday they will reinstate requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses beginning on Wednesday, but are not requiring workers to be vaccinated. The move is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) change in COVID-19 guidance for masks for fully vaccinated people related to the Delta variant, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said in a joint statement with the union. Toyota Motor Corp said effective Wednesday it will reinstate mask requirements at nearly all U.S. facilities, with the exception of two Michigan facilities that are in counties with moderate transmission rates.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • Indonesia wins 8th gold medal in badminton at 2020 Tokyo Games

    Indonesian women’s badminton duo Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu brought home the gold medal after a win against China’s Jia Yifan and Chen Qingchen at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Gold win: Like the Taiwanese duo in another division, Polii and Rahayu swept the game with a 2-0 victory against their Chinese opponent at the badminton court in Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Monday, according to NBC Olympics.

  • Automakers turn to less-popular models as chip shortage hinders rebound

    July sales results are expected to trickle in Tuesday as OEMs yet again put blame for lagging production volumes on the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Other carmakers from Tesla to Ford have warned that for the foreseeable future, a lack of chips is the main speed bump.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Amazon’s Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Here’s Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • All Bullish Bets on DraftKings Are Off for Now

    DKNG is correcting and still pointed down. In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the $53-$48 area did not provide any support and prices continued to weaken. DKNG has since weakened.

  • When the chips are down: global shortage to keep crimping carmakers

    BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the global semiconductor chip shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic. Starved of chips, carmakers have focused production on higher-margin models, and have benefited from higher vehicle prices amid low inventories for consumers.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

    It's Tuesday, and cryptocurrency prices are still falling. Industry bellwether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 4.2% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coindesk. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down a bit more -- 4.9%.

  • Rising gasoline prices signal trouble for climate change action

    Cutting oil production before we cut our demand for oil could undermine much of the progress that needs to be made on climate change.Why it matters: If companies cut back on producing oil but consumers don’t cut back on consuming it, demand will exceed supply and prices will shoot up. That’s bad for our pocketbooks and risks the transition to cleaner energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: This appears to be the

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following Weak ISM Manufacturing Report

    The dollar was unchanged

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Looking for Winners From the Infrastructure Bill? Follow the Word Count.

    The infrastructure bill is advancing through the Senate. Here are some potential winning stocks from the coming boost in spending.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Soaring Aluminum Drives Up Cost of Everything From Beer to Foil

    (Bloomberg) -- For consumers and economists hoping commodities inflation will soon subside, the aluminum market delivered some discouraging news on Monday.The world’s second-largest brewer, Heineken NV, said the rising costs of freight and the metal used in beer cans will have a “material effect” on profit next year. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the iconic Reynolds Wrap, said it’s facing costs of about $400 million this year driven in large part by aluminum and resin.The announc

  • China’s Virus Flare-Up Stokes Oil-Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China is renewing restrictions and canceling flights as a Covid-19 resurgence in Asia’s top oil consumer sends jitters across the crude market.Local governments are rushing to close off some cities and townships, while tourists are being turned away from popular sights as authorities seek to halt the fast-spreading delta variant during the peak summer travel season. Flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled, with China National Petroleum Corp. estimating jet fuel consumptio