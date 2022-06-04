The growth at all costs era is ending. Here’s what the ‘new normal’ means for tech companies and investors

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Will Daniel
·5 min read

Ever since the Great Recession of 2008, the U.S. economy has been lifted by the Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policies.

It was an era of “free money” that helped enable a “growth at all costs” mindset among many companies, particularly in the tech sector.

Near-zero interest rates and quantitative easing (QE)—a central bank policy of buying mortgage-backed securities and government bonds in hopes of spurring lending and investment—reduced the cost of borrowing, allowing growth rates to take center stage.

From ride-hailing leaders like Uber to artificial intelligence darlings like Palantir, profitability in the tech sector has largely been an afterthought over the past decade, but now, times are changing.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that he will continue to increase interest rates until there is “clear and convincing evidence” that inflation, which remains near four-decade highs, slows.

And QE? It’s now a thing of the past, at least for the time being. After 29 months of consistent large-scale asset purchases that drove the Fed’s balance sheet to unprecedented levels, and, again, helped stimulate the economy during tough times, it all came to an end on March 11.  And just this week, the Fed began the difficult process of shrinking its balance sheet, leaving markets effectively on their own.

Sanjay Brahmawar, the CEO of the enterprise software firm Software AG, told Fortune that this new economic environment will lead to a shift for tech firms away from the “growth at all costs” mindset of the past decade and towards a “growth with profits” outlook.

“For years companies have said let's just keep growing and we'll figure out profitability somewhere down the road,” he said. “I think that's not going to be acceptable anymore, right? Everybody's going to want to know, where's your brand’s path to profitability? Show me when will you start making some money.”

In this new, more profit and efficiency-focused era there will be a number of challenges for once-high flying tech stocks and startups, but some tech companies will remain good investments. Investors will just have to be more selective.

“I think it's a high-risk environment, and you're going to see risk coming off the table,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives told Fortune. “It's a new normal, and I view it as a Darwinian example of why you want to own the winners in what I see as a bifurcated market.”

A new normal for tech firms

Software AG’s Brahmawar laid out a few key strategies that he believes tech CEOs will follow in this new environment.

First, many tech firms will likely shift their focus to ensuring they earn a return on big expenditures, while emphasizing “mission-critical” software like API management or hybrid integration. Brahmawar says that as his clients’ cost of borrowing increases, their operating expenses follow suit, leading them to “think more carefully about where they spend their money.”

Inflation is also leading to changing behavior in the tech space as increasing employee salaries put pressure on companies’ bottom lines, he said. The U.S. dollar inflated at an average annual rate of just 1.7% from 2010 to 2020, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), but in April, the figure hit 8.3%.

“And how do you deal with that [inflation]? Well, part of it you can pass on to your clients in terms of your pricing, etc., but another part you can't, and therefore you need to go back into your efficiencies and look for more gains,” Brahmawar said.

The CEO believes mergers, acquisitions, and consolidation in the tech industry will likely increase due to falling public and private valuations that make companies cheaper to buy. And business-to-consumer (B2C) companies will face more challenges than most in the tech sector moving forward, especially if consumer spending contracts, he added.

Subscriptions in the business-to-business space differ from consumer-facing models, which could help enterprise-focused firms outperform the rest of the tech sector, Brahmawar explained.

“We don't have these subscriptions where every month you can just cancel, it's a three-year contract,” he said. “So it’s sticky business, which means customers don't just step away like they can in a B2C environment, right?”

Additionally, the business-to-consumer space is where the “growth at all costs” mantra has been most prevalent over the past decade, he argued, which could mean that stocks in those companies will likely be more volatile.

For investors, it’s all about the haves and have-nots

When it comes to investing in the tech sector, there are some areas that experts say will be more likely to outperform in this new environment.

“There are certain bellwether technology companies that are in a better position than others,” Jon Maier, the chief investment officer of the fund management company Global X ETFs, told Fortune. “So ones that are less reliant on capital markets, ones that have the ability to maneuver their supply chains, and ones that can potentially pass through [higher] costs to the end-user. Those are the types of tech companies that can withstand higher interest rate environments.”

Maier has noticed that investors in his company’s ETFs have been “repositioning” from tech-focused investments into “high-quality” companies, firms that offer dividends, and the energy sector.

Wedbush’s Ives also argues that certain tech stalwarts, like Apple and Microsoft, will outperform “smaller niche competitors” over the coming years, while companies that have yet to reliably turn profits “could be hurting.” He recommended that investors look for tech firms with strong cash flows that operate in “pockets of strength.”

“Enterprise [technology], cloud [computing], and cybersecurity are holding up like the rock of Gibraltar, and even in a softer macro [economic environment],” he said. “So I think you got to compare the haves and have-nots relative to this economy. And that's why you cannot paint them all with the same brush.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lumber prices see no relief and continue to drop as Fed rate hikes put pressure on the housing market

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told CNBC it's "very hard to see the case" to pause its interest rate hikes until inflation is tamed.

  • Biden Gives Perfect Response To Elon Musk Whining About The Economy

    The richest man in the world said he has a "super bad feeling about the economy." President Joe Biden wished him "lots of luck on his trip to the moon. I don't know."

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

    T, CL, and CBAN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 3, 2022.

  • Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?

    Although Congress has not taken action to make one available, millions of people will still be getting a payment this month. Two states are currently scheduled to send out stimulus payments to their residents in June: Maine and New Mexico. In Maine, payments will be available to those who filed their 2021 state tax returns.

  • Warren Buffett Has a "Hidden" $6.3 Billion Portfolio: Here's What's in It

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's company's investment holdings.

  • Bill Ackman’s 2022 Portfolio: Top 7 Stock Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top stock picks in Bill Ackman’s 2022 portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of hedge fund Pershing Square and go directly to Bill Ackman’s 2022 Portfolio: Top 4 Stock Picks. Bill Ackman was born to Lawrence David Ackman, the chairperson of a New York based […]

  • Analysis - Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could be the auto industry's "canary in the coal mine" moment, signaling a recession for an industry whose bosses have shown no signs of concern. Musk said the electric carmaker needed to cut about 10% of its workforce in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Musk's warning is the first loud and public dissent in a united stance by the auto industry that underlying demand for cars and trucks remains strong despite two years of global pandemic.

  • AMD Stock Broke Out -- but Buyers Could Have a Second Chance

    It helped lead a rally in chip stocks, as Nvidia also did well, gaining 6.9%. AMD stock not only rotated over the prior month's high, it also held a key support level. What does that have to do with this week's breakout?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Let's explore why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could make great ways for investors to bet on a long-term crypto rebound. With a current price of $30,100, Bitcoin is down 56% from its all-time high of roughly $68,800, reached in November 2021. It gives an entity name recognition, which can translate into trust and staying power.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneU

  • Suze Orman Says This High-Yield Investment 'Has Virtually No Risk'

    The average savings account interest rate is less than 0.1% percent -- it actually sits at 0.06%! Suze Orman has a suggestion for your extra cash, and it's a pretty good one: government I bonds. Formally called Series I Savings Bonds, I bonds are securities sold directly by the U.S. government as a low-risk savings product.

  • 1 Dividend King and 1 Dividend Growth Stock I'm Buying

    When stable, dividend-growing businesses with major tailwinds are sold off, it's time to start buying.

  • How to Earn $30,000 a Year in Passive Retirement Income

    Retirement would be a lot easier if you could give up the work but keep the paycheck. Most of us need to replace our working income in retirement, so we can stay afloat financially. Passive income is particularly appealing for retirees.

  • 3 REITs That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have hardly been immune to the stock market downturn, but there's also reason for optimism in the form of a key metric for this industry. FFO measures cash flow generated from business operations -- the cash that REITs use to meet their requirement to pay at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends -- and is considered a more accurate reflection of a REIT's profitability than net income and earnings per share. A good measure of how the market is valuing a REIT is the price/FFO ratio.