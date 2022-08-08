Growth Fears Set to Crimp Asia Open as Bonds Climb: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a soft start on Tuesday after a dip in US shares on disappointing corporate earnings and a climb in Treasuries amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

Futures were steady for Japan and slipped for Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 wiped out intraday gains to end lower. Sentiment took a knock after Nvidia Corp.’s revenue missed its projections by over $1 billion. US contracts edged higher in early Asian trading.

Treasuries climbed Monday, led by the long end, taking the 10-year yield below 2.8%. Investors are pricing in expectations that further Federal Reserve interest-rake hikes to fight price pressures could spark recession. A dollar gauge dipped.

Oil held a rebound past $90 a barrel, bolstered by uncertainty around Iranian supplies. Bitcoin was near $24,000 after steady progress this week.

US inflation data Wednesday will provide clues on how aggressively the Fed will have to raise borrowing costs to contain the cost of living. That, in turn, could spell more market volatility: a more than 9% rebound in global stocks from June lows appears to have paused as investors await the figures.

The day of reckoning for the equity bounce may well come when the market realizes “the Fed is not going to pivot on interest-rate hikes in early 2023, inflation should remain pretty persistent and rate hikes should continue,” Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen, said on Bloomberg Television.

Consumer expectations for US inflation over the coming years declined sharply in the latest survey by the Fed Bank of New York. But almost all inflation measures continue to run well above the Fed’s 2% target.

What to watch this week:

  • US CPI data, Wednesday

  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari due to speak, Wednesday

  • US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed on Bloomberg Television, Thursday

  • Euro-area industrial production, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.0194

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 134.98 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7604 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 2.76%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $90.59 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,788.64 an ounce

