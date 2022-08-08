Growth Fears Set to Crimp Asia Open as Bonds Climb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a soft start on Tuesday after a dip in US shares on disappointing corporate earnings and a climb in Treasuries amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

Futures were steady for Japan and slipped for Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 wiped out intraday gains to end lower. Sentiment took a knock after Nvidia Corp.’s revenue missed its projections by over $1 billion. US contracts edged higher in early Asian trading.

Treasuries climbed Monday, led by the long end, taking the 10-year yield below 2.8%. Investors are pricing in expectations that further Federal Reserve interest-rake hikes to fight price pressures could spark recession. A dollar gauge dipped.

Oil held a rebound past $90 a barrel, bolstered by uncertainty around Iranian supplies. Bitcoin was near $24,000 after steady progress this week.

US inflation data Wednesday will provide clues on how aggressively the Fed will have to raise borrowing costs to contain the cost of living. That, in turn, could spell more market volatility: a more than 9% rebound in global stocks from June lows appears to have paused as investors await the figures.

The day of reckoning for the equity bounce may well come when the market realizes “the Fed is not going to pivot on interest-rate hikes in early 2023, inflation should remain pretty persistent and rate hikes should continue,” Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen, said on Bloomberg Television.

Consumer expectations for US inflation over the coming years declined sharply in the latest survey by the Fed Bank of New York. But almost all inflation measures continue to run well above the Fed’s 2% target.

What to watch this week:

US CPI data, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari due to speak, Wednesday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed on Bloomberg Television, Thursday

Euro-area industrial production, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

