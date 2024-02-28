Growth forcing Olentangy, other area school districts to seek more taxes in March primary

Olentangy Local School District is asking voters to approve a three-part levy package in the March primary that includes 4.25 mills to build more schools, including a fifth high school, because of all the growth. The district's 17th elementary school building, Peachblow Crossing, is seen under construction in this November 2023 Dispatch photo.

Olentangy Local School District is growing so fast that officials there expect to add another 5,000 students over the next 10 years.

The 95-square-mile district, mostly in Delaware County but a part of which is in Franklin County, is already the state's largest suburban district and the fourth largest in the state with 24,071 students as of Feb. 15. That kind of growth is the prime reason why school officials placed a three-part levy issue on the March 19 primary ballot that includes 4.25 mills in property taxes that would allow the district to borrow up to $350 million to build three elementary schools, a middle school and the district's fifth high school.

"That's our biggest challenge. It’s to manage enrollment growth," said Todd Meyer, Olentangy's superintendent.

Olentangy is among several districts in central Ohio that have issues on the ballot, all having to do with growth. Here is a list of major ones. You'll read that they are similar issues:

Olentangy Local Schools plan to build five more schools, including a new high school, if district voter approve a 4.25-mill levy package on March 19.

Olentangy Local schools levy package

The 4.25-mill levy is actually two issues.

The first, a 3-mill operating levy, would bring in $19 million a year and go toward operating costs such as staff salaries. The second part, a 1.25-mill permanent improvement levy, would generate about $7.9 million a year toward maintenance, repair and upkeep of facilities.

It will cost homeowners an additional $148.75 per $100,000 of value, Olentangy Treasurer Ryan Jenkins said.

Meyer and others have been traveling the district, meeting with community organizations and residents in homes.

He said enrollment throughout the district has grown by 300 just since the beginning of the school year. He said 12 of the 16 elementary schools are running at or over capacity — a 17th elementary is already under construction — as are two of the four high schools. By the 2025-2026 school year, all four high schools will be over capacity, he said.

If the issue passes, Meyer said, these will be locations for the new schools, along with when they should open:

● The district's 18th elementary school would be built on 25 acres on Bean Oller Road just west of Sawmill Road (2025-26).

● The 19th elementary school would be built on 20 acres adjacent to Berkshire Middle School. (2025-26)

● The district's fifth high school, not yet named, would be built on 139 acres on Bunty Station Road (2027-28).

● The seventh middle school and 20 elementary school would be built on 54 acres on Curve Road. (2028-29).

Jenkins said that although property values in the district rose an average of 34% after the 2023 county reappraisal, the average tax increase would be 5-7%.

If the levy package is approved, he said the additional tax would cost the owner of a $400,000 house about $600 a year.

Teays Valley Local Schools bond issue

The Teays Valley school district, centered in northeast Pickaway County but including part of Franklin County, is asking voters to approve a 5.3-mill bond issue to raise $96.5 million to construct new buildings and make improvements to others.

If voters approve it, the district will build two intermediate schools for grades 4-6. One will be built on the campus of Teays Valley East Middle School. The other will be built on the campus of Teays Valley West Middle School and Scioto Elementary School.

The existing elementary schools will become pre-K through third grade. The two middle schools will become seventh- and eighth-grade buildings.

"We're running out of space," Teays Valley Superintendent Kyle Wolfe said. The 154-sqaure-mile district now has 4,545 students, he said, growing by 783 the past 10 years and projected to grow by another 800 over the next 10 years.

He said South Bloomfield Elementary School now has four modular classrooms, while Walnut Elementary School has two modular classrooms and is preparing to add another one for the 2024-25 school year. And the West Middle School is running out of space.

Heath City Schools bond issue and levy

Heath City Schools in Licking County is asking voters to approve a bond issue and levy to build a new elementary school.

The new school would be on the current Stevenson Elementary School property on Cynthia Street.

The money also would be used to renovate, improve, and expand current schools.

A. 5.3-mill bond issue would replace a bond for the construction of what is now a 22-year-old high school, Superintendent Trevor Thomas said.

The issue also includes a 4.75-mill levy to raise money for acquisition, construction, enlargement, renovation, and financing of permanent improvements. If approved, that would cost an additional $166 for each $100,000 of appraised value.

Growth is affecting the Heath district too, Thomas said. He mentioned 1,800 housing units being built on more than 300 acres off Central Parkway.

"This is a step we can take," he said.

Fairbanks Local Schools income tax and levy

The Fairbanks school district in Union and Madison counties is asking voters to approve a 0.25% income tax hike and a 1.85-mill property tax to raise $23 million to complete renovating the shared middle and high school building, adding 19,000 square feet to the front of the building, a 12,000-square-foot gymnasium, and other work.

Anticipated growth is the reason, Superintendent Adham Schirg said. He said district officials have gone through a master planning process with the community since 2021.

Madison-Plains Local Schools bond issue

Madison Plains Local Schools, located largely in Madison County but partially in Franklin County, is seeking approval of a 5.4-mill bond issue that would raise $55.36 million to build a pre-K though grade 12 building on the current campus. If approved, it would cost homeowners an additional $189 in property taxes for each $100,000 of county appraised value.

Voters rejected a bond issue for the project in November, Superintendent Scott Hartley said.

North Fork Local Schools bond issue

The 7.1-mill bond issue would raise $58 million for a new middle school building, and renovating, improving and expanding existing schools in the district, which is located in Licking and Knox counties and has 1,656 students. If passed, the issue would cost property owners an additional $249 per $100,000 of their county auditor's appraised value in the first year and $185 per $100,000 starting in the second year.

Voters rejected the bond issue in November.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Growth pushes Olentangy, other schools to seek more taxes