Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Laredo Petroleum will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 12% to US$83.00 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Laredo Petroleum from its five analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.6b in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Laredo Petroleum, given the nice increase in revenue forecasts.

View our latest analysis for Laredo Petroleum

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$100.00, with Laredo Petroleum's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Laredo Petroleum analyst has a price target of US$162 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$72.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Laredo Petroleum's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Laredo Petroleum's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Laredo Petroleum is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Laredo Petroleum.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Laredo Petroleum, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

