Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Revenue Forecasts By 16%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Codexis will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 9.0% to US$20.05 over the past 7 days. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Codexis' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$142m in 2022. This would be a sizeable 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 46% to US$0.48 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$123m and losses of US$0.52 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Codexis' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 36% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Codexis to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Codexis' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Codexis.

