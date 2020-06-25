Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Revenue Forecasts By 24%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, Vascular Biogenics' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$869k in 2020. This would be a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.55. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$703k and losses of US$0.56 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vascular Biogenics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Vascular Biogenics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past year. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 25% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Vascular Biogenics is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Vascular Biogenics' prospects. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Vascular Biogenics.

Analysts are clearly in love with Vascular Biogenics at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 4 other risks we've identified .

