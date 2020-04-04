Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Revenue Forecasts By 13%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Fate Therapeutics will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from twelve analysts covering Fate Therapeutics is for revenues of US$8.3m in 2020, implying a disturbing 23% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.54. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.3m and losses of US$1.66 per share in 2020. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$38.50, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Fate Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$63.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 23%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 35% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Fate Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Fate Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Fate Therapeutics.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders.

