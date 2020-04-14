Growth Opportunities in the Global Grow Light Market, 2020-2025 - Development of Smart Grow Lights Integrated with IoT Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grow light market reached a value of US$ 3.65 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach levels worth US$ 7.13 Billion registering a CAGR of 11.7% during 2020-2025.

Significant growth in the agricultural sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of vertical and indoor farming practices is also providing a boost to the market growth.

The hydroponic farming systems use multiple grow lights to maintain an adequate amount of sunlight and protecting the plants from damage caused by insects and pests. Additionally, the rising demand for food as a result of the increasing population, coupled with the limited availability of cultivable land, is also impacting the product demand positively.

Grow lights aid in maintaining the optimal yield and plant quality, thereby meeting the steadily rising food demand across the globe. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the development of smart grow lights integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Other factors, including various innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the implementation of favorable government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Gavita International B.V., General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., LumiGrow, Osram Licht AG, Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global grow light market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the spectrum?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global grow light market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Grow Light Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 HID

6.2 LED

6.3 Fluorescent

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Installation Type

7.1 New Installations

7.2 Retrofit Installations



8 Market Breakup by Spectrum

8.1 Full-Spectrum

8.2 Partial Spectrum



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Indoor Farming

9.2 Vertical Farming

9.3 Commercial Greenhouse

9.4 Turf and Landscaping

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Research and Development

12.3 Raw Material Procurement

12.4 Manufacturing

12.5 Marketing

12.6 Distribution

12.7 End-use



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Epistar

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Everlight Electronics

14.3.3 Gavita International B.V.

14.3.4 General Electric Company

14.3.5 Heliospectra AB

14.3.6 Illumitex Inc.

14.3.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.8 LumiGrow

14.3.9 Osram Licht AG

14.3.10 Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd.



