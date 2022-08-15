Stocks in Asia Set for Cautious Open, Crude Slides: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia Set for Cautious Open, Crude Slides: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a cautious open on Tuesday as mounting signs of a sharp economic slowdown filter across global markets, supporting the dollar and bonds while depressing commodity prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to muted starts for bourses in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts were little changed after technology firms such as Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. helped the S&P 500 index to close up on Monday.

US data signaled rapidly cooling manufacturing and slumping homebuilder sentiment, adding to economic risks after weak Chinese figures. Demand for havens lowered the US 10-year Treasury yield to 2.79% and spurred purchases of Australian debt.

Currencies including the offshore yuan and Australian dollar nursed losses, while the greenback held a jump. Oil sank below $89 a barrel on worries about demand as well as the possible return of Iranian supplies.

Global equities seem to be focused on the prospect of slower economic activity and ebbing commodity prices restraining high inflation and opening the way for less aggressive monetary tightening. The danger for the bounce from bear-market lows lies in the possibility of recession in a range of economies.

The market is still “breathing a little sigh of relief thinking the Fed is not going to be as aggressive in tightening,” Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. Many countries face the threat of recession but US fundamentals are better and the main risk is if the Federal Reserve slams on the brakes, she added.

US data showed a gauge of New York state manufacturing activity plunged by the second-most in figures going back to 2001. US homebuilder sentiment fell for an eighth-straight month, the worst stretch since the 2007 housing collapse.

Those reports followed an unexpected cut in interest rates by China on Monday ahead of figures showing the nation’s economic slowdown deepened in July.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • Earnings include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Tencent

  • Federal Reserve July minutes, Wednesday

  • New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

  • UK CPI, US retail sales, Wednesday

  • Australia unemployment, Thursday

  • U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

  • Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:51 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

  • Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

  • Hang Seng futures added 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0165

  • The Japanese yen was at 133.13 per dollar, up 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.8122 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.79%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell 11 basis points to 3.25%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $88.36 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,778.85 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Takes New Stake in Disney, Urges ESPN Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb acquired a stake in Walt Disney Co. and called for sweeping changes at the world’s largest entertainment company, including a spinoff of the ESPN sports network and new board members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?‘Next Generation’ Mo

  • Marketmind: Asia's economic spotlight shines on giants China, Japan

    We get the first insight into how China's COVID-hit economy started Q3, with July readings of industrial output, retail sales, house prices and urban investment. Economists are generally looking for recovery, albeit gradual.

  • UK Inflation Shock Is Within Whisker of Double Digits: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaRampant inflation may be showing some signs of slowing in the US, but the surge on th

  • Risks and Rewards of Berkshire Hathaway

    It's an iconic American company, but investors need to understand the risks of Berkshire Hathaway stock, not least of which is following Warren Buffett.

  • It’s an Excellent Time to Buy Stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

    Most of the handful of Wall Street analysts covering Berkshire are neutral on the stock, but they may be giving Warren Buffett insufficient credit.

  • Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster

  • ContraFect Cuts Workforce After Trial Setback

    ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections. The company is also completing the GLP toxicology studies required for the IND application of CF-370 for resistant gram-negative infections. It expects to advance CF-370 into clinical development with a multiple-day dose regi

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • L.A. County Firefighters Allegedly Shared Photos of Kobe Bryant's Remains During Awards Gala Cocktail Hour

    Photos taken of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims killed in the 2020 helicopter crash were shared by an L.A. firefighter at an awards gala.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Meme stocks are a 'self-containing loop,' market strategist explains

    Retail traders are back at it again — using a signature playbook to push meme stocks and other assets higher.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s Stock Jumps 23% as Meme Trade Lives On

    The retailer's shares have soared for weeks despite no real news affecting the company as investors are cheering it on.

  • Apple sets Sept 5 deadline for employees to return to office - Bloomberg

    Apple joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease. Earlier in June, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were quiet late Monday. Home Depot and Walmart earnings are due out Tuesday followed by Wednesday's Fed minutes.

  • Dan Loeb buys new stake in Disney, lays out key initiatives 'to unlock further value'

    Dan Loeb's Third Point buys new stake in Disney.

  • Banks Offer to Facilitate Russian Bond Trades, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Major Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. are offering to facilitate trades in Russian corporate debt and government bonds, according to Reuters.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company