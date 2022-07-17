Growth, Tax and BOE Center Stage in Abrasive UK Leaders’ Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Clear dividing lines over the economy emerged as the UK’s leadership race turned personal in the second of three debates to determine who will succeed Boris Johnson as Britain’s next Prime Minister.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The tussle for control of the ruling Conservative Party, broadcast live on ITV, saw the five remaining candidates repeatedly clash over policy in the most abrasive contest so far. Even the Bank of England was dragged into the debate, with criticisms of its record on inflation.

Conservative MPs vote to eliminate one candidate on Monday afternoon before a final televised leadership debate on Tuesday. The final two candidates will be decided by a vote of MPs on July 21.

They will then have six weeks to argue their case, before grassroot Tory members vote for their new leader in early September. The race was triggered by Johnson’s resignation after more than 50 government departures over questions about his honesty.

When asked, none of the five candidates said they would have Johnson in their cabinet should they become prime minister.

In a series of hostile exchanges, Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor and front-runner, accused his closest rivals -– Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt –- of promoting “socialism” with irresponsible tax cuts.

In turn, Truss accused Sunak of “choking off growth” by taking the tax burden to its highest level in 70 years. His former junior Treasury minister Kemi Badenoch then attacked Sunak for turning a blind eye to £17 billion of fraud in the Covid business loan program he oversaw, an accusation he rejected.

Truss, who would beat all other candidates in the final run-off according to a Conservative Home poll of 845 Tory party members conducted over the weekend, came out fighting with a strong defense of plans for roughly £34 billion of tax cuts.

Story continues

In a swipe at her main opponent Sunak’s record, she said: “We cannot get growth going while we are raising taxes... If he has a great plan for growth why haven’t we seen it in the two and half years at the Treasury?”

‘Bread Today’

Like Truss, Tom Tugendhat, the clean break candidate who is chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, laid into Sunak’s record on economic growth, accusing the former chancellor of promising “jam tomorrow when they want bread today.”

Mordaunt, who is running second in the race, defended her plans for about £15 billion of tax cuts by saying they are essential to help households through the cost of living crisis. “They need some immediate action now. I don’t understand why Rishi does not accept that,” she said.

Sunak responded by arguing that promising “something for nothing isn’t Conserative, it’s socialism.” He went on to attack on Mordaunt’s plan to scrap the fiscal rules that prevent the government borrowing for everyday spending.

Borrowing to invest is one thing, he said, but scrapping the rule “to not borrow for day-to-day spending is not just wrong, it’s dangerous -- even Jeremy Corbyn didn’t go that far.” Corbyn was the socialist leader of the opposition Labour Party who was trounced by Boris Johnson in 2019.

Setting out her stall as an economic radical, Truss suggested the BOE’s mandate should be changed to more closely replicate the Bank of Japan, which has a better record of keeping inflation down. The BOJ has been grappling with deflation, often seen as a worse threat.

On the BOE, Truss said: “I completely support BOE independence but I think we need to look at best practice around the world and look at mandates they have -- for example the Bank of Japan. The business as usual economic strategy is not working for the people of Britain and is not bold enough for the crisis we’re in.”

Badenoch also hit out at the central bank. Monetary policy makers are just “human beings” and were not meeting their 2% target even before the crisis, she claimed. “We have not been marking their homework. We need to be bolder about challenging [them],” she said.

Sunak defended the BOE’s record, which has been closer to 2% than almost every other major advanced central bank, and said he was “worried by some of the things I’m hearing.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.