Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks halted a six-week rally amid concern over the outlook for U.S.-China trade talks and a global economic slowdown. The reduced appetite for risk also sent currencies down.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Feb. 8.

Highlights:

In his State of the Union speech, President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China will have to address not only what he called the chronic U.S. trade deficit but also changes in Chinese policies to protect American workers and businessesTrump said he won’t meet President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline to avert higher tariffs on Chinese goodsThe two countries will hold deputy-level negotiations on trade in Beijing starting Monday, followed by meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Feb. 14-15: White HouseEarlier in the week, Trump said his administration was “doing very well” in the trade talks, at the same time as refusing to rule out another government shutdown or other action to get funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wallThe total U.S. deficit in goods with China jumped by $37.6 billion, or 10.9 percent, in the first 11 months of 2018 compared with a year earlierThe U.S. president said he’ll meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28India’s central bank unexpectedly cut borrowing costs under its new chief, potentially helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi spur investment before elections due by MayLebanon’s dollar bonds rallied after the nation said it’s in talks with allies to secure financial backing that would help it manage one of the world’s biggest debt burdensSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled plans to revive the flagging economy; he also vowed to rescue the ailing state power utility by providing it with financial support and splitting it into three entitiesPemex bonds jumped after Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would announce measures to help the debt-laden companyRussia was raised to investment grade at Moody’s Investors Service, which cited the nation’s strength to handle risks from U.S. sanctions to an oil selloff

Asia:

Trump said farmers are going to be “very happy” that China pledged to buy several million metric tons more of U.S. soybeans in the months aheadThe Trump administration said the World Trade Organization can’t fully address China’s trade abuses and a more aggressive, unilateral response is neededOnshore financial markets were shut for Lunar New Year holidays the entire weekIndia’s central bank will remove 20 percent overseas investment limit in corporate debt. It will also ease overseas borrowing rules so that bidders for insolvent companies can raise funds overseas to repay domestic lendersThe Ministry of Finance sought lawmakers’ approval to spend an additional 1.98 trillion rupees ($28 billion) for the financial year ending March 31, according to the third batch of supplementary demands for grants presented in parliament The U.S. reached a cost-sharing deal with South Korea over American forces on the Korean Peninsula, days after the Trump administration demanded that Seoul pay as much as 50 percent moreIndonesia’s sovereign bonds posted a second weekly rally; the economy grew faster than economists expected last quarterThe country’s current account deficit swelled to the highest in four years after a currency rout spurred a foreign investor exodus The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted 4-2 to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.75 percent, with two calling for a hike to 2 percent. The central bank said accommodative policy is still appropriatePrincess Ubolratana Rajakanya was named the prime ministerial candidate for a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in one of the country’s biggest political upheavalsPrime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha agreed to be the candidate for prime minister for the Palang Pracharath partyThe Philippine peso was among the top performers in Asia; the central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 4.75 percent and cut inflation forecasts for this year and nextConsumer prices rose 4.4 percent in January from a year earlier, less than the 4.5 percent estimated by analystsFurther deceleration in inflation gives Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas “more space” to review its current monetary policy, Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo saidGuinigundo said the central bank isn’t in a rush to cut lenders’ reserve requirement ratio while liquidity remains sufficient and inflation isn’t firmly back on targetTreasurer Rosalia de Leon said the nation plans to raise up to $2 billion from yen and yuan bond markets and plans to hold economic briefings in Osaka this month and in Beijing in March as it prepares to tap bond markets