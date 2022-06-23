  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Growth Tremors Lift Bonds While Weighing on Crude: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign-bonds rallied and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as investors parsed the economic and monetary-policy outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risk of a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares gained in Japan and Australia but slipped in South Korea. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell following modest losses in US shares.

Treasuries extended a rally, taking two-year yields nearer 3%. Bonds jumped in Australia and New Zealand. The dollar was steady and the yen inched higher.

In commodities, crude oil dropped about 2% to $104 a barrel, sapped by fears over the demand outlook. A raw-materials index is at the lowest since March.

Powell said the US has to get high inflation back down to the 2% target. He accepted that steep rate increases could cause an economic contraction and called a soft landing “very challenging” in testimony to the Senate Wednesday.

“We are still in an era where uncertainty is elevated and is expected to remain so for quite a while,” JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s risky right now in terms of the forward outlook for the global economy. Recession risk has clearly risen.”

The odds of the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle extending beyond the November policy meeting have diminished sharply as traders continue to price the prospects of a hard-landing and swifter policy reversal next year.

Powell “has acknowledged that rates will continue to increase, but the FOMC committee is cognizant of watching incoming data, suggesting the Fed will not be exclusively on autopilot with tightening,” said Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager for Integrity Asset Management.

Chinese stocks traded in the US snapped a two-day rally. Investors are assessing moves to support China’s economy and bolster the tech-sector. President Xi Jinping vowed to meet annual economic targets.

In Hong Kong, incoming leader John Lee is working on a strategy to reopen the city’s borders, according to a report.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back above $20,000 and gold was little changed.

How will the second half of this year play out for major asset classes? We are re-running MLIV’s 2022 asset survey from December to see how street views have evolved amid the turmoil and volatility in the past few months. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

  • Powell US House testimony, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • PMIs for eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

  • ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:29 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%, The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.8% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0566

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 136.102 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7160 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.13%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell 18 basis points to 3.81%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $103.81 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,836.15 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Return to Haven Playbook as Recession Risk Boosts Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are piling back into government bonds and currency havens as concerns mount over the prospect of a recession.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpEuropean bonds and Treasuries both surged

  • Mass. leaders divided over suspending state's gas tax amid historically-high prices

    Some are taking up President Biden's call to provide relief to consumers, while others believe oil companies will not pass the savings along to drivers.

  • Stocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks slumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to curb inflation and acknowledged the risk of recession, even as some traders now expect the central bank to closely monitor the impact of its rate hikes on the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Reces

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends little changed after Powell remarks

    Wall Street's main indexes ended little changed in choppy trading on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke to the central bank's aim to bring down inflation. After opening lower, major U.S. indexes had erased losses following Powell's testimony before a Senate committee.

  • Deutsche Bank Looks Back to 1780s for Parallel to US Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Not since 1788 -- the year before the founding of the Treasury -- have US bonds fallen so much, according to a calculation by Deutsche Bank AG strategists. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpJim

  • JPMorgan Lays Off Hundreds in Home Lending After Rate Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying t

  • The Daily Sweat: With co-favorites both out, SEC teams take over College World Series

    The SEC has taken over the College World Series.

  • Smart Investing in a Bear Market

    Here's how to make the most of today’s dicey market.

  • Inflation and recession dominate outlook, increase risk of accidents - PIMCO

    Central banks' focus on fighting persistently high inflation could lead to a recession over the next two years and raise the risk of 'financial accidents', U.S. investment firm PIMCO said on Wednesday. Rising prices have dominated the global financial markets this year, pushing central banks to increase interest rates to contain demand. But uncertainty around the pace of tighter monetary policies and its consequences for global economies have led to high volatility in markets.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant to Apply for Key License as Soon as This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Ra

  • Stock market is not fully pricing in a looming recession, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    A chorus of Wall Street banks say markets haven't got this recession quite priced in. Here's what could happen next.

  • Child rescued from home in 'horrific' living conditions, deputies say

    The girl's parents each face a child endangerment charge. The mom was additionally charged with prostitution, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

  • Stocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities rebounded Tuesday after last week’s rout erased nearly $2 trillion from the S&P 500. Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpThe S&P 500 added 2.4%, led b

  • Economist on inflation hitting retailers: 'The consumer is the pulse of the U.S. economy'

    Retailers are eyeing consumer spending behavior as U.S. households feel the squeeze from inflation, higher gas prices, and rising interest rates.

  • Inflation ‘looks more and more like it’s peaked’: Market strategist

    The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rising in energy and commodity prices for oil and gas, inflation, recession worries, and the outlook on future Fed interest rate hikes.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Revlon Stock Surges After Bankruptcy Filing, Aided by Individual Investors

    Traders have found the latest meme stock in the makeup aisle. Shares of Revlon surged $2.08, or 34%, to close at $8.14 on Wednesday, up 650% from an all-time low set last week, as individual investors helped the cosmetics maker’s stock have its best three-day stretch on record following its mid-June bankruptcy filing. Revlon’s shares have risen for three straight days, climbing 317% during that time—the stock’s best three-day stretch on record, according to data going back to February 1996.

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • The Dow Drops After Powell Speaks—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market couldn’t hold on to gains Wednesday, even after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that a slower pace of interest rate hikes is possible. Whatever positives came out of Powell’s testimony, “it likely won’t bring enough buyers into the market to push us significantly higher,” wrote Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade. Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee around the time of the opening bell.

  • Prepare now for Putin to cut off gas supply, Europe warned

    The three charts that show inflation is only going to get worse Union barons blasted for 'sense of entitlement' as rail strike talks resume FTSE 100 falls 0.9pc as inflation rises again Jeremy Warner: Strike chaos and high inflation, yes, but this is not the 1970s in redux Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter