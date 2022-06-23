Growth Tremors Lift Bonds While Weighing on Crude: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign-bonds rallied and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as investors parsed the economic and monetary-policy outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risk of a recession.
Shares gained in Japan and Australia but slipped in South Korea. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell following modest losses in US shares.
Treasuries extended a rally, taking two-year yields nearer 3%. Bonds jumped in Australia and New Zealand. The dollar was steady and the yen inched higher.
In commodities, crude oil dropped about 2% to $104 a barrel, sapped by fears over the demand outlook. A raw-materials index is at the lowest since March.
Powell said the US has to get high inflation back down to the 2% target. He accepted that steep rate increases could cause an economic contraction and called a soft landing “very challenging” in testimony to the Senate Wednesday.
“We are still in an era where uncertainty is elevated and is expected to remain so for quite a while,” JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s risky right now in terms of the forward outlook for the global economy. Recession risk has clearly risen.”
The odds of the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle extending beyond the November policy meeting have diminished sharply as traders continue to price the prospects of a hard-landing and swifter policy reversal next year.
Powell “has acknowledged that rates will continue to increase, but the FOMC committee is cognizant of watching incoming data, suggesting the Fed will not be exclusively on autopilot with tightening,” said Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager for Integrity Asset Management.
Chinese stocks traded in the US snapped a two-day rally. Investors are assessing moves to support China’s economy and bolster the tech-sector. President Xi Jinping vowed to meet annual economic targets.
In Hong Kong, incoming leader John Lee is working on a strategy to reopen the city’s borders, according to a report.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back above $20,000 and gold was little changed.
What to watch this week:
Powell US House testimony, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, Thursday
PMIs for eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday
ECB economic bulletin, Thursday
US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:29 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%, The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.8% earlier
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was at $1.0566
The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 136.102 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.7160 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.13%
Australia’s 10-year yield fell 18 basis points to 3.81%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $103.81 a barrel
Gold was at $1,836.15 an ounce
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.