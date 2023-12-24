GRPD: 1 hurt, 1 arrested following bus station stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt following a stabbing that happened at the Rapid Central Station in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Ellsworth Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW at 12:39 a.m.

A man with a minor stab wound to the back was found. GRPD said that two men got into a fight that escalated into one of them getting stabbed.

The other man was found and arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

