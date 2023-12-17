GRPD chief to give update on officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will give an update on Saturday’s officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Winstrom will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. News 8 will livestream the news conference on WOODTV.com.

1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

Around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to Union Avenue NE and Innes Street NE for a “trouble with a person” call, GRPD Capt. Michael Maycroft told News 8 at the scene.

Responding officers found a man who then walked into an alleyway nearby.

Officers reported that he was acting “erratically.”

“While they were encountering him and addressing him, he then produced an edged weapon,” Maycroft said. “After producing that weapon, he then charged at one of our officers.”

The two officers then fired at the 19-year-old man. GRPD originally told News 8 that he was 20 years old.

Maycroft said they quickly started first aid. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was last known to be in surgery. His condition is unknown.

Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure. Maycroft said both officers have worked for the department for over 20 years.

