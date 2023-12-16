GRPD investigates suspicious death after body found at Roosevelt Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was found Saturday along Plaster Creek, Grand Rapids police say.

Officers were called to Roosevelt Park, located at 1340 Godfrey Ave. SW, around 10:40 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police did not release the name or age of the man who died.

The death is being treated as suspicious. GRPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

