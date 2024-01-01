GRPD: Woman hurt from celebratory gunfire
A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by celebratory gunfire in Grand Rapids early Monday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Jan. 1, 2024)
A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by celebratory gunfire in Grand Rapids early Monday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Jan. 1, 2024)
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
Wall Street economists and market strategists entered 2023 expecting a recession and predicting unusually weak returns for stocks.
Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout for the new year without leaving the house!
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
One fan of this tool 'compares it to Dyson products,' though at just $66, it's a fraction of the price.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
More than 125,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy device — add it to your cart just in time for cold and flu season.
A 1993 Subaru Justy 4WD found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Also on mega markdown: a cozy electric blanket for $30 (was $80), a bestselling air fryer for half off and so much more.
The stock market ends the year in a place that all but assures its ups and downs will be a regular feature on the campaign trail in 2024.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.