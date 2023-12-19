GRPS board approves new facilities plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is moving forward with its “Reimagine! GRPS with Us” facilities plan. Part of the plan calls for the closure of several academic buildings as the district responds to declining enrollment.

The GRPS Board unanimously approved the district’s facilities recommendations on Monday night, after community feedback sessions over the last month.

“No one has promised that this is going to be an easy decision but we’re about uplifting what’s good for the community overall and that requires sometimes that we’re going to have some tough choices,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS superintendent.

What was approved includes the closure of 10 academic buildings over the next five years as leaders look at right-sizing the district. GRPS currently has the space for 27,000 students despite enrollment being around 14,000.

“It’s a purposeful plan around how do we do what’s best for our community, how do we do what’s best for our scholars, and our staff?” Roby said.

By closing 10 buildings and moving students to other nearby schools, the district is expected to save around $63 million in deferred maintenance costs. Roby said the plan will also allow GRPS to improve the learning experience for students.

“Our young people are saying, ‘We need to have licensed teachers, we need to have strong programming within our schools.’ If you have it in one school and don’t have it in another, it becomes an equity issue and we are really trying to address that,” Roby said.

Before the vote was taken, some community members pushed back on the school closure plan.

“I’d like to see a believable plan where people have a reasonable way to bus or bike or walk to school and I know we’re going to have to make hard decisions but I believe this deserves more time and consideration,” said Marta Johnson, a parent with two students at Grand Rapids Montessori Academy.

One parent said she was concerned specifically about the planned closure of Palmer Elementary and Aberdeen Academy.

In an original plan released last month, in 2027, GRPS planned to move students from then-closed Palmer Elementary and Aberdeen Academy to the current site being used by North Park Montessori, which would be renovated.

After community members spoke out, recommendations were changed to a “new or significantly renovated neighborhood elementary school on the Northeast side,” but did not say exactly where.

“Many families are now considering where to send their children in the fall. Learning that two of the traditional elementary school options will be closing with no replacement in place, I know many families personally that are currently looking outside of GRPS,” said Hannah Werth, a parent with a child at Palmer Elementary.

Some support for the plan was also shown during Monday’s school board meeting.

“I believe this plan addresses historic disinvestment in what we might call the southeast and southwest quadrants of our district that have been long overdue,” said Eric Brown, president and CEO of Urban League of West Michigan.

Roby said that the vote doesn’t mark the end of the facilities process and the district will continue to address concerns.

“How do we continue to grow from this? And continue to go back to our community, we’ve done this for the last two and a half years,” Roby said.

The first two schools that are slated for closure are Stocking and East Leonard Elementary and that’s expected to occur next year.

List of ten schools approved for closure:

Aberdeen Academy

Brookside Elementary

East Leonard Elementary

Fountain (Current Grand Rapids Montessori Academy)

Jefferson (Current Southeast Career Pathways)

Palmer Elementary

Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy

Stocking Elementary

Wellerwood (Current North Park Early Childhood Center)

Westwood Middle School

