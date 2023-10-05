GRU Authority board member resigns after residency requirements questioned

One of the first board members of the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority has stepped down after just a day earlier being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Dermatologist Tara Ezzell, who didn't attend the first GRU Authority meeting Wednesday and wasn't officially sworn in, will no longer join the board, The Gainesville Sun has confirmed with the governor's office.

The Sun first reported that Dr. Ezzell was the fourth non-city resident appointed to the board and that her electric provider was Clay Electric, putting her at odds with two requirements to be on the board. Attempts to reach Ezzell Thursday were unsuccessful.

A lawsuit was filed Monday against DeSantis by Gainesville residents to contest the appointments.

Ezzell, who was the only woman on the board, is a well-respected doctor within the community who comes with a long list of accomplishments that were noted during her appointment. She is a partner at Dermatology Associates and serves as the assistant secretary of the Parker Road Community Development District Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Alachua County Medical Society and former vice chair of the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors. She has a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her doctorate of medicine from the University of Florida.

At Wednesday's meeting, several Gainesville residents noted that four of the five weren't eligible for the position, due to requirements in House Bill 1645. The bill states that only one member can live outside city limits, though four were appointed. The board elected former city commissioner Craig Carter as chair, though he didn't apply for the role before being appointed.

City Commissioner Bryan Eastman, who previously led the campaign against the failed 2018 referendum to establish a GRU board, said he had not yet heard of the resignation but has expressed disappointment in the board's rollout.

"I would have hoped that the governor would live up to the promises that were made, that the residents of the city of Gainesville would have a voice in the appointments to overseeing the utility they built for over 100 years," he said. "I think it's sad and frustrating that that was not followed through on."

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: GRU Authority board member resigns after qualifications questioned