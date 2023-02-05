Grub Hub delivery driver attacks local restaurant owner, Atlanta police say

Grub Hub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs Restaurant owner.

Police officers arrested Abedal Ebeid, 32, of Marietta on Jan. 10. He is charged with disorderly conduct-disturbing peace.

Investigators accuse him of entering Aldo’s Italian Restaurant that same day, before 5 p.m. when the restaurant opens to a dinner crowd.

The owner told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco he allowed the man in to pick up an order for a customer and that’s when he attacked. The owner fought back, and the attacker ran off.

The owner called 911 during the robber and officers said they were able to make a quick arrest.

Grub Hub spokesperson Liza Dee wrote in a statement, “We have absolutely no tolerance for misconduct.”

According to Dee, the company removed the driver from the platform.

“Before any partner begins delivering with us, we do extensive motor vehicle and criminal background checks,” said Dee.

Channel 2 asked what the popular food delivery apps do to protect people from dangerous drivers.

Door Dash issued this statement:

“Each one said drivers complete background and motor vehicle checks as well as verify their identities. If a person’s background check shows any convictions, they are not hired. In addition to that, if the background check shows any charges for violent crimes, they are not hired. So, even if a potential hire is charged but not yet convicted of a violent crime, the platform should weed that person out of the hiring process.”

We are still waiting for statements from Postmates and Uber Eats.

