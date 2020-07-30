    Advertisement

    GrubHub: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CHICAGO (AP) _ GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $45.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

    The online food ordering service posted revenue of $459.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.2 million.

    GrubHub shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRUB

