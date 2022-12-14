Grubhub: America's top takeout for 2022

Our favorite takeout? Beer, burritos and coffee according to Grubhub's sixth annual deep dive into its customers' food and drinking habits.

The food delivery giant, a unit of Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS), broke down the top orders by specific dishes, meal type (breakfast, lunch, and late-night), desserts, alcohol, coffee, and even dipping sauces.

This year's winner: Burritos, in a bowl or the classic wrap.

The burrito moved up from its 2021 eighth spot to the top pick as customers were keen on the ability to customize the handheld takeout item, Grubhub found. People ordered burritos a whopping 4 million times this year, and with all types of fillings, from sausage and eggs to guac and sour cream. In 2021, the Impossible Foods burger was the #1 choice but fell out of the Top 10 in 2022.

The humble cheeseburger, meanwhile, took the number two spot, followed by cheese pizza, pad thai, chicken quesadillas, California rolls, fried chicken sandwiches, caesar salads, and chicken tikka masala. Boneless wings rounded out the Top 10.

Breakfast time

Breakfast orders across the U.S. ranked in the following order: sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches, donuts, sausage burritos, bagels with cream cheese, and then muffins. (In New York City, however, a bagel was the ultimate go-to breakfast order.)

Denver took the No.1 spot from New York City, having the most early-bird breakfast orders, those placed between 5 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET.

To go along with breakfast or for a quick pick-me-up throughout the day, Americans chose iced coffee, up from the No. 3 spot in 2021, "regardless of the temperature outside," the report noted. Iced options were actually the four out of five top coffee orders. Hot coffee came in at No. 2, followed by iced caramel coffee, iced french vanilla, and frozen coffee. Oat milk came in ahead of almond, coconut, soy, and cashew milk for the top milk alternative ordered with coffee.

What's for lunch?

HYATTSVILLE, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: New in September 2022, Chipotle's garlic guajillo steak is seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh in small batches and hand cut into bite size pieces finished with lime and cilantro. CLOCKWISE from left, garlic guajillo beef salad with guacamole, a garlic guajillo beef burrito bowl and a garlic guajillo beef burrito. (Tim Carman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Burritos topped the midday meal list too. Next up: cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, cheese pizza and chicken sandwiches. Salads came in at No. 6 though, with Greek, caesar, house and cobb options ordered the most.

Americans were pretty particular about their sauce choices too but stuck generally to the basics. Dipping sauces ranked in the following order: ketchup, ranch, buffalo sauce, honey mustard, and spicy mustard.

In Los Angeles, buffalo sauce was the top condiment over ketchup.

Boston's the late-night #1!

Grubhub customers in Boston, a big college town, placed the most orders after 10 p.m., per the report. (Nationwide? Grubhub said it delivered more than 3 million late night orders.)

Similar to the top dishes, the top five orders included chicken quesadillas, fried chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, mozzarella sticks, and cheese pizza.

In 2022, the top dessert orders included tiramisu, ordered 44,000 times, followed by baklava, ordered 35,000 times. Basic dessert items made up the rest of the top ten list: cookies, cheesecakes, brownies, churros, cannolis, carrot cake, chocolate cake, and flan.

In Philadelphia though, its hometown dessert took the top spot, the Philly cheesecake.

A rider for "Grubhub" food delivery service rides a bicycle during a delivery in midtown Manhattan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The year of beer

Do Grub-hubbers drink? Yes, yes, they do. The Top 5 choices: beer, margaritas, hot sake, piña coladas, and white wine, particularly Sauvignon Blanc. Red wine didn't make the top five list, all though it topped the 2021 list.

This wasn't the case everywhere. In San Francisco, a long-stemmed glass of Sauvignon Blanc was the top drink of choice, while in Austin, "Mexican Martinis" were #1.

"Casual Friday, was every day," the Grubhub report said. "Staying in with a cold beer was cooler than going out."

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

