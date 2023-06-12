Grubhub to lay off 15% of workforce

Chicago-based food delivery platform Grubhub will lay off about 400 corporate employees, the company said Monday.

The layoffs will affect about 15% of the company’s staff. Before the cuts, Grubhub had 2,800 employees, 850 of which were based in Chicago. The company said the number of layoffs in Chicago would be roughly in line with 15%.

“These changes will enable Grubhub to invest in the growth of our core business and better position the company for long-term success,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

In a note to employees posted online Monday, CEO Howard Migdal said the company operated in a “highly competitive and constantly evolving industry,” requiring it to “continually look at whether we are set up in the right way to deliver for our diners, restaurants and delivery partners.”

“While our business has grown since our 2019 pre-pandemic levels, our operating and staff costs have increased at a higher rate,” said Migdal, who was appointed CEO of Grubhub and executive vice president of North America for parent company Just Eat Takeaway.com in March.

Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway purchased Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal in 2021.

Numerous tech companies have made big staffing cuts since last fall, including Google, Meta and Amazon.